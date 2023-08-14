“You’re clearly being a nuisance”: ‘Racist’ Target employee - Baby Storme video sparks debate online

Target has not had the best of times on the internet recently. The retail chain came under fire a couple of months ago for selling allegedly inappropriate pride-themed clothes to kids. Now, a Target employee is at the center of a polarizing internet debate on social media.

Up-and-coming singer Baby Storme and her crew were filming a music video in a Target store, but they were asked to stop by a Target employee, who the singer called "racist" in an August 14 tweet. She also attached a video of the incident alongside her tweet, which amassed over 1.9 million views at the time of writing.

The video showcased the singer recording a dance video for her song this city is a graveyard inside a Target store. However, while filming, a man walked up to the camera, blocked the shot with his body, and warned them:

"We're gonna have to call the cops on you guys."

The video cut off and restarts when the employee called the dance a "safety hazard" to everybody in the crew's audible dismay. Despite the warning, a suggestion was put forth by the singer to start with multiple recordings as they would not be able to block every single one of them.

The video recording session commenced again, and this time, the dancers started to sing along with the song. However, the employee stood in front of the cameras as people recorded around him.

Following this, netizens took to X to share their opinions on the incident. While some supported the singer's claim and criticized the employee, others stated that he was not racist and that they were being a nuisance.

Target employee's actions receive mixed reactions from X users

The video and racism allegations received mixed reactions from netizens. Some people supported Baby Storme by hoping people stole something from the store that day. The general consensus of people who supported the singer was that the employee had to simply mind his own business instead of interfering with others and justified it by pointing out that the store was empty.

However, many people were also annoyed at the singer and her crew. They wanted to know if they had the right permits to film in the location and supported the target employee who happened to be doing his job.

People were also annoyed at the singer calling the employee "racist" without any justification. The consensus on this side of the argument was that the singer and her crew were "a public nuisance."

Baby Storme's latest single has already been embroiled in controversy

This is not the first time Baby Storme has gotten into controversy due to music video filming locations. The aforementioned song that the singer performed in the Target, this city is a graveyard, has an official music video, which was released last month. The video came under fire for allegedly being filmed in an actual graveyard, to which several social media users called the act disrespectful.

The singer addressed the controversy in a TikTok video, where she stood by her decision to use the graveyard as a set. The singer revealed that she had tried to rent a set, but it was out of budget. Moreover, she argued why mainstream movies could use such sets but she could not. She stated:

“I did everything that I could do to keep it as respectful as possible,”

The singer added:

"I spent a lot of time on that like I really tried to do something camp and something I thought was creative and cool,"

The Youtube video for the song has amassed over 474k views, with her fans praising the 20-year-old indie singer's performance and unique take on the genre.