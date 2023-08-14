What happened at Lil Durk's concert? Video of fans looting merchandise sparks disbelief post false active shooter report

On the night of Saturday, August 12, rapper Lil Durk was performing at a concert in Chicago’s United Center, when alleged gunshots were heard, leading to an abrupt end of the show. When police responded to the 911 calls of an active shooting at the venue's south entrance, they found no evidence of the same.

However, that was not the news that captured everybody’s attention. Instead, it was the viral video of concertgoers leaving the arena while stealing merchandise from the merchandise stand that grabbed the notice of social media users.

The clipping that has surfaced on the internet showed people running around, with screaming heard in the background, and some concertgoers busy stepping over the merchandise corner and looting as many T-shirts as they can and even throwing some in the air for others to catch.

When security arrived, they were seen scramming from the scene. The footage has left netizens shocked and in disbelief.

“Man who raised Y’all”: Fans stealing merchandise from Lil Durk’s Chicago concert triggers online trolls

Lil Durk was towards the end of his WGCI Summer Jam concert when the alleged active shooter situation took place, alerting Chicago Police Department to rush to the United Center venue. However, when they arrived on the scene with SWAT teams, they figured it was a false alarm.

Upon investigation, it was further revealed that the reports were “not bonafide.” However, Chicago PD, in collaboration with the venue authorities, tried to help the concertgoers exit the arena quickly but without any panic. The decision to evacuate was done out of safety concerns, according to a venue spokesperson’s statement to NBC 5.

Amidst such a situation, many fans were seen taking advantage of no security near the merchandise stands and looting as much merchandise as possible, mostly t-shirts.

In fact, a video of the incident was shared on social media by several concertgoers which has now become viral. Here are some of the reactions from under @nojumper’s Twitter post.

A netizen asking who raised people who steal merch amidst an alleged active shooting. (Image via Twitter/Who Raised Y'all)

A tweet saying how humans should do better. (Image via Twitter/JAYE CANE)

A netizen hinting that the ones who hate capitalism were only the people who stole the merch. (Image via Twitter/Neeson)

A netizen calls the merch stealing amidst false active shooter situation "disheartening." (Image via Twitter/MotiveSpectre)

A netizen asks if there's any remedy to this kind of behavior. (Image via Twitter/Aaron Mikita)

A netizen points out how the younger generation has no morals. (Image via Twitter/Jaguar Mami)

A netizen slams the merch looters. (Image via Twitter/PauseNPlay)

What’s interesting is that, after the show, the rapper Lil Durk took to his Instagram Story and thanked the fans for attending his performance. However, he also called out the ones who looted the merchandise, saying:

“Who all stole the merchandise tag me so I can repost y’all crazy *ss [plastered heart emoji].”

As of Monday, no arrests have been made and the Chicago police still haven’t narrowed down a suspect list. Fortunately, no injuries were reported either. Chicago is on high alert these days as active/mass shootings have become more common than ever, as per NBC 5.

Lil Durk is a 30-year-old Chicago-based rapper whose original name is Durk Derrick Banks. He is the lead member and founder of the collective and record label Only The Family (OTF).

He specializes in both drill rap and hip-hop. He has been a rapper since 2009 but rose to fame in 2013 when he released his mixtape series, Signed to the Streets.

Later, he also released other albums such as Remember My Name, Lil Durk 2X, and The Voice of the Heroes, which charted number one on Billboard 200. Currently, Lil Durk is on a music tour promoting his eighth studio album, Almost Healed, which debuted at number three on Billboard 200 in June 2023.