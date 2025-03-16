“Your hairdresser doesn’t love you”- Internet in stitches as Elon Musk jokes about reviving his old haircut

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is once again at the center of online chatter after a picture of him with his youngest son, X, went viral. On March 16, the CEO uploaded a picture with his son on the platform donning a hairstyle, which is a little different than his usual one. He even captioned the post:

“Going back to this haircut.”

Once the post of him talking about reviving his old haircut went viral, it garnered netizens' varied reactions. While many joked about it, some criticized the X CEO for the haircut. One even sarcastically said that his hairdresser allegedly doesn't love him if they have suggested the hairstyle. The user wrote:

“Your hairdresser doesn’t love you”

While one commented that he should be ready for memes, another one pointed out that he always roams around with X.

“So long as you are ready for the memes!” one person commented.

“I like your current one better,” one netizen said.

“Why don't I ever see you with your other 58 children.. It's always just Little X,” another netizen said.

Others echoed a similar sentiment, as one criticized Elon Musk for "dragging that boy around" while another asked about the name haircut.

“Why don’t you stop dragging that boy around with you and allow him to have a normal childhood?” one netizen said.

“What is this you are trying to hide, bro?” another X user said.

“What’s the haircut name?” another netizen said.

Elon Musk's haircut has garnered netizens' reactions before as well

This is not the only time Elon's haircut has drawn attention. As per News 18's March 10 report, the CEO of SpaceX was embroiled in controversy a week ago when old pictures of him with a distinctive hairstyle reappeared online. The outlet reported that Musk took the photos while attending the Art Basel International art fair in Miami in 2021.

He took a private plane to Miami and was pictured at the airport with his Shiba Inu dog, Marvin, and son, X AE A-XII. Many netizens immediately compared his "self-done" hairdo to Adolf Hitler's appearance once they went viral. Elon Musk's hair is seemingly long and brushed to one side in the pictures, but the sides and lower back of his head are shaved.

Conversations concerning Elon Musk's recent controversies have been rekindled by the rediscovered photos. The businessman garnered criticism earlier this year for a hand gesture he made during a rally commemorating the inauguration of US President Donald Trump on January 20.

He made what some social media users referred to as the allegedly "Sieg Heil" salute during his address by placing his right palm over his heart and then extending his arm outward.

An intense internet discussion resulted from the gesture, with netizens slamming Musk for endorsing alleged N**i symbology. Later, Elon Musk addressed the matter, stating that the claims were unfounded.

Speaking on Joe Rogan's podcast, he defended himself. As per NDTV's March 1 report, he stated:

“I hope people realise I'm not a N**i."

He further added that being a N**i is not about gestures, mannerisms, or fashion choices, but about committing atrocities like genocide and starting wars. He also called the reactions an overreaction and denied that his motion was deliberate.

Meanwhile, the Tesla CEO didn't say anything else about his recent haircut.

