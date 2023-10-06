Zoey Felix GofundMe issues refunds as funeral home offers to cover expenses in wake of 5-year-old's brutal murder

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched recently to cover Zoey Felix's funeral expenses. It was later discontinued after the funeral home reportedly offered to cover those expenses. The campaign, organized by Zoey’s uncle Justin Leuty, reportedly raised over $5000. He said that the donations will be refunded.

Zoey Felix, a five-year-old from Texas was allegedly r*ped brutally and then killed recently. The suspect has been identified as Mickel Cherry, 25.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault and r*pe of a child. Readers' discretion is advised.

Neighbors stated that Zoey would have to take care of herself on her own, and her mother didn't take care of her much. The suspect allegedly lived in the same house as the victim, along with several other people. Law enforcement officials also discovered that Zoey's mother had recently thrown the people out of her house shortly before the tragic incident occurred.

Zoey Felix was found at a gas station

Zoey Felix was brutally r*ped and killed by Mickel Cherry at a homeless camp in the woods in Kansas. This was after Zoey's mother kicked her daughter, Cherry, and some other people living in the house out, and they were living in the nearby campsite.

Felix was found at a gas station and she was rushed to the hospital, where she died. After her tragic death, authorities arrested and charged Cherry on Tuesday. He has been charged with r*pe and first-degree murder in the commission of a felony.

Sheryl Tyree, an individual who frequently came to the neighborhood where Felix lived, said,

"Everybody on the block took care of Zoey. Everybody loved Zoey, except her parents."

Shaniqua Bradley, who is a nearby resident, confirmed that Felix's mother wasn't very attentive to her. Bradley further said,

"It was, like, ‘Hey mom, hey mom,’ and I was, like, ‘Well, hey baby, what’s going on?,' She was just the sunshine and the rain really."

Neighbor Sharon Williams mentioned that Felix lived in a turbulent household. Williams further added:

"Zoey did not deserve to be in anybody’s woods. This is her home right here. She has one, two, three, four, five people that would do anything for her."

Neighbors who had spoken to news outlets said that Zoey Felix was often seen roaming around unsupervised. The GoFundMe page, which is now discontinued, described Felix as a "sweet, funny and goofy little girl who had a great smile and laugh that lit up the world."

Zoey Felix's mother was previously charged with aggravated battery

According to reports, Felix's mother has been charged with aggravated battery, a felony, committed the previous year. Leaders dealing with child welfare have mentioned that they cannot comment on the incident as of now.

Zoey's neighbors reportedly contacted and made reports to the Kansas Department for Children and Families weeks before the young girl's death. There was no running water and Zoey was often found in the neighborhood unsupervised, as per KNST.

Cherry has been held on a $2 million bond. His court appearance has been scheduled for December 21, 2023, in connection to Zoey Felix's r*pe and death.