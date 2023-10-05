What happened to Billy Chemirmir? Suspect identified in the murder of alleged Texas serial killer

Billy Chemirmir, a suspected serial killer, was allegedly murdered by another inmate on September 19, 2023, at a prison in rural East Texas. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has confirmed the same as well. Wyatt Busby, who was convicted of a fatal stabbing and was serving a 50-year prison term, has since been identified as the inmate accused of killing Billy.

Billy Chemirmir was facing about 22 capital murder charges. The cause of his death has been determined to be blunt force trauma, and the murder weapon was allegedly an edged item like a knife. Busby allegedly dragged Chemirmir out of his cell and then assaulted him, which led to his death.

Billy Chemirmir was convicted of murdering two elderly people in Dallas County and was linked to several other murders, mostly of elderly people

Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir was arrested on suspicion of killing several elderly people. He was found guilty in the deaths of Mary Brooks, 87, and Lu Harris, 81. Moreover, about 22 disturbing deaths have been linked to Billy. The suspected killer, however, was killed on September 19 by a fellow inmate, Wyatt Busby.

Chemirmir allegedly entered houses where elderly people lived alone while posing as a maintenance worker. He would then suffocate the victims to death and steal their jewelry. The 50-year-old alleged serial killer had been imprisoned since May 2, until his death on September 19.

The state attorney general's office issued a report with information about Chemirmir's death at the H.H. Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony. The report wasn't a detailed one and just stated:

"Inmate Billy Chemirmir was assaulted by his cellmate and sustained injuries resulting in his death."

Billy's first arrest regarding these charges allegedly happened in 2018, when a 91-year-old woman survived the attack and reported him to the cops. Authorities later found evidence that led them to Lu Harris' residence, where he was found dead. Even though he was found guilty of two murders, he maintained his innocence all along.

Several inmates witnessed the incident where Billy was allegedly assaulted, however, nobody called for help

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot stated that Chemirmir mostly targeted elderly women. Although additional details regarding Chemirmir's death haven't been revealed by authorities, Creuzot told WFAA that there was a verbal altercation between him and the inmate who allegedly killed him. It turned violent when Chemirmir reportedly said something inappropriate to a fellow inmate.

The Dallas County DA further stated that other inmates witnessed the attack but did not call for help. Prison authorities confirmed that when the incident happened, the prison was on lockdown.

"He was basically there for 15 to 20 minutes before anybody with authority could figure out what happened. When they got there, they tried to revive him, but he died," he added.

Expand Tweet

Family members of Billy's victims expressed relief after the news about his death was revealed. Shannon Dion, the daughter of one of his victims, Doris Gleason, said this possibly is "a form of justice."