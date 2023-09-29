Watch: Oregon man Dominic Austin charged after ring video shows him harassing black mother and daughter

Footage from a ring camera in Portland, Oregon, was recently released and showed Dominic Austin pounding at an African-American woman's door and harassing her and her mother. Austin, who is a 19-year-old Caucasian male was seen verbally abusing the woman and also threatening to r*pe her. The woman, Nubrittany Smith, said that she was inside the house with her mum, Tasha.

Smith went on to reveal that she immediately reported the incident to the building management and the local police. However, she said that no instant action was taken. Nubrittany's attorney, Greg Kafoury, said that they are planning to file a civil lawsuit to seek punitive damages against the apartment complex owner, the Gresham Police Department, and Dominic Austin.

According to the New York Post, Austin had been harassing Nubrittany and her mother since they moved into the apartment in June 2023. The publication also noted that the management of the apartment filed an eviction notice for Dominic Austin on September 8, 2023, after notifying him about it.

Dominic Austin is captured on a ring camera, threatening an African-American woman and her mother

As mentioned earlier, ring camera footage from an apartment in Portland, Oregon, showed 19-year-old Dominic Austen harassing an African-American woman and her mother. The teen was also seen spewing racist comments at the mother and daughter as he went on to threaten to r*pe and kill them.

In one of the videos, Dominic Austin was seen shirtless and holding a knife while shouting at the two women inside the apartment. Nubrittany spoke to Law & Crime and said that Austin was at her door with a knife, calling her "racial slurs," and telling her that he was going to murder her.

"I honestly didn’t know how to react," she told the publication.

Smith stated that she and her mother moved into the house in June 2023 and Austin lived on the floor above them.

"I was upset. It was not OK for him to come to my door at all. I have a lot of anxiety that’s been building. I have trouble sleeping at night," she said.

In the footage available, the suspect has been heard saying:

"I’ll f***ing rape your daughter, bitch! You’re about to get murdered... Call the cops, b*tch!"

Austin spoke about slavery and that he wanted the two women to be whipped. Smith first reported about Austin's behavior to the apartment's management on June 30, 2023. However, even though she had filed multiple complaints, she alleged that nothing was done by the authorities to provide assistance to her.

A civil lawsuit will possibly be filed against the property owner, Smith, and the local police

Attorney Greg Kafoury spoke about a possible civil lawsuit against the landlord and the police. He added that despite several complaints against Austin, the landlord failed to take any actions to protect the women and provide them with a safe environment to live in. He also blamed the local authorities for failing to take immediate action.

He said that the authorities spoke to Austin who told them that he had an appointment with a counselor soon. Following this, they reportedly said that it was a "mental health problem, not a criminal problem."

Dominic Austin was allegedly asked to move out of the apartment on September 8, 2023, and he was taken into custody on September 20, 2023, in connection to the incident.

Law&Crime reported that he has also been charged with two counts of menacing, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and over 10 counts of violating a stalking protective order. Authorities are currently investigating the case.