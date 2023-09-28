What did Clayton Garcia do? Son charged with murder over beating death of septuagenarian father 

25-year-old Clayton Garcia has been accused of beating his elderly father to death. The tragic incident took place in a house in the Fair West neighborhood on September 23. The victim has been identified as 74-year-old Jorge Garcia, who was partially lying under a vehicle when authorities arrived. The father succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, September 24.

Clayton Garcia and his father allegedly got into an altercation, which eventually turned violent. Garcia told detectives that the victim was angry at him because he had just come back from a party and was being loud. He is currently facing murder charges.

New Mexico man, Clayton Garcia, allegedly killed his father after fatally beating him on Sunday outside their house

Police came across a horrific site on September 23 at a house on the corner of Madeira Drive NE in the Fair West neighborhood. When authorities arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground and Clayton Garcia was spraying his feet off with a water hose. That's when Clayton told the officers that he had a fight with his elderly dad.

The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where it was found that he had sustained some critical injuries. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Law&Crime obtained a criminal complaint where Clayton told Albuquerque Police Department officers his father was angry after he came home from a party. The victim allegedly began scolding and yelling at Garcia. The complaint further read,

"Clayton said that he got into the Pontiac and his father came out yelling at him. His father told him that it was his vehicle. Clayton said that he rolled down the window a bit and gave the keys to his father."

It added:

“Clayton’s father then broke the window and yelled at him. Clayton yelled at him that he did not want to murder him. Clayton’s father yelled back."

Clayton further claimed that his father pulled him out of the vehicle holding his shirt and necklaces. He also claimed that the victim punched him in the face. It was then that Clayton Garcia began kicking his dad.

He added that after falling out of the vehicle, he first kicked his father in the neck. After continuous kicking, he admitted to having noticed the victim "aspirating" blood from his neck. However, that did not stop him from beating the elderly man up.

The defendant claimed that he did not know how many times he kicked his father

Clayton Garcia said that he didn't stop kicking because the victim was still fighting back. The criminal complaint against him stated that he said that his father was trying to get up like a "zombie." In a press release, authorities said,

"Clayton Garcia said he started kicking his father, but did not remember how many times."

After ensuring that his father could not fight back anymore, the defendant went inside the house to get his dad's favorite mug and tossed it at his unconscious body. He further explained that his father was going to Valhalla, and he could take the mug with him then. The complaint further mentioned:

"Clayton advised that Jorge had been trying to fight Clayton for years and wanting Clton to kill him so that he could go to Valhalla but Clayton never wanted to."

Albuquerque Police Department confirmed that Clayton is currently facing charges of one count of murder and tampering with evidence, respectively.