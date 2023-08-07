What happened to Markee Jones? 14-year-old arrested over the fatal shooting of St. Paul boy at birthday party

12-year-old Markee Jones has been fatally shot by an unnamed individual at his cousin's birthday party in St. Paul. The horrific incident took place on Saturday, August 5. Authorities have identified the suspect as a 14-year-old boy.

The boy, whose name remains unknown, has been arrested and currently faces manslaughter charges, in connection to Markee Jones' death. According to the victim's family, somebody had left a loaded gun at the residence without their knowledge.

Markee's family is seeking justice, but they also believe that the shooting was an accident that took place while the 12-year-old victim was playing with the gun with his sibling and cousin. Shortly after being shot, Markee Jones was rushed to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Markee Jones was fatally shot while playing with a loaded gun with his cousin and sibling at a birthday party in Minnesota

A fun birthday party in St. Paul, turned into a tragic event, when 12-year-old Markee Jones was shot by an unnamed 14-year-old boy. Markee, along with two other children, were playing with the loaded weapon, before he was shot accidentally.

The family is currently seeking justice for Markee's death and asking the person who left the gun in the house to come forward and reveal the truth. A family member asked questions like why a loaded gun was left in that house, especially when there were so many kids.

Denisha Hill, Markee Jones' mother, stated that the kids were staying at her mother's house, and they were planning to go go-karting. Denisha said,

"My mom always has her grandkids over."

Martez Hill, Markee's uncle, also confirmed that that the children were playing with the loaded gun at his son's birthday party. He stated:

"My nephews and his brothers and his cousins were playing with a gun. This should’ve never happened. This was not the day for that. This should’ve never happened to my nephew."

The family revealed that they are currently devastated and in a state of shock. Markee Jones' aunt, Lakrisha Hill, said,

"To make sure you keep your gun safely locked away and kids are curious. Now I have a nephew to bury because of somebody else’s mistake."

Authorities are treating the case as a murder investigation, even though it possibly was an accident

Law enforcement officials are investigating the tragic case, treating it as a murder investigation. Cops have also arrested the suspect, and booked him into Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to Denisha Hill, her mother wasn't present at the house when the shooting happened on Saturday. Martez further spoke about the victim and said that he liked being outdoors and was adventurous.

Nasiy Nasir X, national president of The Lion Of Judah Armed Forces, said,

"This could be any one of our children. Accidents like this should never happen. Don't let this be your child! Don't let this be your child, learn from this!"

A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday, where the family asked the person who left the gun that day to be held accountable.