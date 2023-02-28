Why was Abby Choi murdered? Wealth explored as ex-husband and family are charged in gruesome murder

The dismembered remains of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi were found in a Tai Po village on Friday, February 24, 2023, three days after she was reported missing. In the wake of the disturbing discovery, the 28-year-old's ex-husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, and four others were arrested in connection with the killing.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions and graphic descriptions of a brutal murder. Discretion is advised.

Sumner @renmusb1 Chinese Influencer and Model Abby Choi Found Decapitated, Dismembered With Body Parts Cooked In Soup Pots, Police Say as well as legs stored in a refrigerator. According to the South China Morning Post, police trying to locate 28-yr-old murder victim’s head, hands & torso. Chinese Influencer and Model Abby Choi Found Decapitated, Dismembered With Body Parts Cooked In Soup Pots, Police Say as well as legs stored in a refrigerator. According to the South China Morning Post, police trying to locate 28-yr-old murder victim’s head, hands & torso. 😢 https://t.co/eZNcELsdbo

According to Hong Kong authorities, the murder was reportedly motivated by a financial disagreement between Abby Choi and her ex-husband's family. The family supposedly took issue with the way she was handling her assets.

Superintendent Alan Chung said that someone from the family was reportedly dissatisfied with the way Abby handled her assets. Chung added that this "became a motive to kill."

Choi and her ex-husband's family were allegedly involved in a long-term dispute over properties and finances that had been distributed during divorce proceedings.

Authorities probe Abby Choi's murder

As per the Straits Times, Abby Choi was reported missing after it was discovered that she had not picked up her daughter from school on February 21, 2023.

Three days later, Hong Kong authorities discovered some of her severed body parts in a home in the Lung Mei village of Tai Po, along the outskirts of the city. Subsequently, the victim's head was found in a cooking pot.

Rose @901Lulu Abby Choi was a Hong Kong based model and influencer that went missing last week. Her ex-husband and former in-laws are now charged with her death after parts of her have been discovered. Unfortunately her head is still missing. Definitely a horrific ending. Abby Choi was a Hong Kong based model and influencer that went missing last week. Her ex-husband and former in-laws are now charged with her death after parts of her have been discovered. Unfortunately her head is still missing. Definitely a horrific ending. https://t.co/8HU4BZePke

Alan Chung said that authorities also found two pots of stew that they believed contained "human tissue."

Today noted that following the discovery of the remains, authorities arrested three suspects on February 25, 2023. This included Choi's former brother-in-law, who was also acting as her hired driver at the time, and the parents of Choi's ex-husband.

Officials also arrested Alex Kwong Kong-chi, Choi's ex-husband, who was accused of attempting to escape the city via boat in the aftermath of his family members' arrest. The final suspect in the slaying was identified as Ng or "Yung Yung," though details of this individual's role in the killing have not been disclosed.

After the arrests, authorities claimed that the financial dispute between Abby Choi and her family members had been drastically escalating over the years. The issues worsened after she planned to sell her Kadoorie Hill property.

Identified as Mrs. Chen, a friend of the victim said that despite the financial disagreements, she was surprised that the family may have resorted to murder. The friend added that Choi seemed to be on good terms with her ex-husband and his relatives. Mrs. Cheng also reasserted that Choi had gone as far as to employ her brother-in-law, Anthony Kwong-Kong Kit, as her driver.

The friend added:

"She took great care of everyone, including her husband’s family."

The murder shocked Hong Kong, and the small community of Tai Po's Lung Mei Village, where Choi's body was discovered. Residents of the village told Straits Times reporters that due to the gruesome nature of the killing, they planned to carry out spiritual rituals in order to 'cleanse' the home where the remains were found.

