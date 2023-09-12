What did Jessica Kramer do? Charges explored as Former Buckeye teacher arrested for crimes against student

On Monday, September 11, the Buckeye Police Department announced that 42-year-old former teacher Jessica Kramer was arrested for allegedly s*xually abusing a student. According to news reports, Kramer was accused of engaging in multiple illicit s*xual acts with a minor while she was working at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies (OIAIS). The name of the victim, a 17-year-old male, has not been disclosed due to the fact that he is a minor.

Trigger warning: This article concerns an assault investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

As per Fox News, the Buckeye police had been informed of the allegations against Jessica Kramer by other OIAIS staff members. The 42-year-old was arrested outside of her home on Monday.

Investigators were alerted about Jessica Kramer's offenses on April 18 of this year

As per Arizona Central News, the repeated abuse reportedly began in August 2022, when Jessica Kramer still taught at Buckeye School. That October, Kramer left her job at the school. On April 18, 2023, staff members at the school supposedly discovered that Kramer had been inappropriately involved with a 17-year-old student. Subsequently, the administration notified local authorities.

The Buckeye Police outlined the allegations against Jessica Kramer in an official statement,

"The victim is a 17-year-old male student who was attending OIAIS high school. Evidence was presented to a Maricopa County Grand Jury which indicted Kramer on multiple counts of s*xual conduct with a minor."

In response to the accusation, the Buckey Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation into the matter. They would later present the undisclosed evidence to a Maricopa County Grand Jury, ultimately leading to Kramer's indictment. 12News noted that Kramer was charged with multiple counts of misconduct with a minor.

The Buckeye Police Department has not provided any additional information because the case against Kramer is still in its early stages.

Abuse cases in U.S. schools

According to the Children's Treatment Center, recorded instances of abuse by teachers are reportedly on the rise in America. Between the 8th and 11th grades, 7% of students have reported being harassed by an adult in some form. In the vast majority of cases, the adult has been identified as either a coach or a teacher.

Expand Tweet

As explored by the Children's Treatment Center, technology and social media may play a role in the rise of cases. Researchers speculated that it has become easier for online predators to find and target children without their parents' knowledge. In some cases, teachers have also established online contact. Approximately 26% of the students supposedly admitted to sending inappropriate texts to people, some of whom were adults.

On the site, they listed several signs that a child may be a victim of abuse. These included bedwetting, nightmares, and a loss of appetite.