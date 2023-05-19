What happened to Desiree Rivas? Arizona cheerleader fatally shot after leaving house party

Desiree Rivas, a high school cheerleader was fatally shot on Sunday, May 14, 2023, while she was leaving a house party, in Tolleson, Arizona. The suburb is around 13 miles away from Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department reported that the 17-year-old lost her life after being struck by gunfire. The Cesar Chavez High School student was hit as she was leaving a residence in the vicinity of 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence and shooting. Discretion is advised.

Police responded to the shots fired and arrived shortly after midnight where they pronounced Desiree Rivas dead on the scene. Needless to say, the news sent shockwaves through the High School and the wider community, prompting an outpouring of grief and support.

Detectives are still in pursuit of a suspect as they continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and as of writing, no arrests have been made.

Eyewitnesses report hearing loud gunshots which led to Desiree Rivas' death

She was killed on Mother’s Day.



“I was telling my kids, bullets doesn’t have a name on them. Bullets can go to anyone.” - a neighbor



Eyewitnesses from the neighborhood reported hearing loud gunshots and remember seeing individuals, believed to be teenage boys fleeing the scene.

One of the eyewitnesses, April Stokes, recounted their fear when they heard the shots, as they seemed alarmingly close. Another resident remembered hearing multiple shots from different firearms and the subsequent presence of a helicopter for several hours.

One of the neighbors, Brian Francis, expressed his empathy and concern, stating his desire to shield his own children from such senseless violence. He extended his condolences to the Desiree Rivas' family.

As one of the people in the neighborhood reflected on the tragic incident and emphasized its timing as it occurred on Mother's Day. The eyewitness stated that her children had expressed their desire to attend the party that Rivas was at. She said that she remembered hearing the gunshots around midnight and when she went outside, she saw Desiree Rivas' body on the ground.

A vigil was held in honor of the 17-year-old cheerleader (Image via Instagram/cchs_spiritline)

Community left shaken by the shooting

Desiree Rivas' death was confirmed by her cheer team at Cesar Chavez High School via Instagram. The post from the team said that their hearts were "broken into a million pieces" after learning about Desiree death. It added that there would be extra counselors on campus to help all the students work through the loss. It also said:

"May Dessy rest in peace and be surrounded by love and light. We love you, Desiree."

Remembering Desiree Rivas, her teammates called her an outstanding friend, athlete, and student.

Over 100 people gathered to honor her life in a vigil held on Monday, May 15, 2023. They released balloons into the sky as a tribute to the slain 17-year-old.

During the vigil, Desiree's father, Danny Rivas, spoke about the impact his daughter had on others and how her loss affected those who knew her. He also expressed gratitude for the support he and his family received during this time.

Authorities are working to bring justice to Desiree Rivas, but they said that they lack any information about the suspects behind the violent act. They have asked anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department directly or provide tips anonymously through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can also contact 480-TESTIGO.

