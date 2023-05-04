Who was Amy St. Pierre? Officials identify CDC employee killed in Atlanta mass shooting

A 38-year-old woman, named Amy St. Pierre died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after a shooter opened fire at Midtown Atlanta’s Northside Hospital. Authorities identified the alleged gunman as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. The shooting killed Amy St. Pierre and critically injured four others, who have since been identified as four women aged 25, 39, 56, and 71 years old.

Grady Memorial Hospital officials revealed that the four victims are currently being treated for gunshot wounds and that two of them had to undergo surgery immediately. Amy St. Pierre was an employee at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and CDC officials confirmed the same following her death.

The mass shooting is the latest in a series of horrific cases of gun violence across the United States. The Atlanta Mayor mentioned that it was a “traumatic day” for the residents living in the community and for patrons visiting the area.

CDC Public Health Advisor Amy St. Pierre was shot dead in the mass shooting at the Northside Hospital

The deceased victim of the shooting, Amy St. Pierre, was working as a Public Health Advisor for the CDC in Atlanta. A spokesperson for the CDC, Benjamin N. Haynes, addressed Pierre’s death and said that the CDC is "deeply saddened" by Amy's death in the Midtown Atlanta shooting.

Amy St. Pierre was also involved and led several forums related to the prevention of maternal deaths. She co-authored a journal article in January 2018 titled, “Challenges and Opportunities in Identifying, Reviewing, and Preventing Maternal Deaths.”

It was also revealed that Patterson was a former Coast Guardsman. The Coast Guard expressed their deepest sympathies for the death of Amy St. Pierre and the tragic condition of the other victims.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dicken released a statement addressing the horrific shootings and said that it was a "horrible act" of gun violence. The Mayor added that it was just as horrifying to think that the shooting wasn't new in the country. He added that more action needs to be taken to protect the citizens' lives as they go to the market, gas station, a doctor's office, and to school. He said that they should be able to go to all these places "without the threat of being gunned down.”

The suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and murder

A horrific mass shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon. After the shootout on Wednesday, Northside Medical Midtown closed down for May 4, 2023.

As mentioned earlier, the shooting left four people injured and killed CDC employee Amy St. Pierre. Two victims were rushed for surgeries and transferred to the intensive care unit for further recovery.

Doctors at the hospital used interventional radiology to treat the third victim by repairing her blood vessels. She was admitted to the ICU as well. The fourth victim has been receiving treatment at the Trauma Center and is in a relatively stable condition. As of now, the first three victims who have survived are at a critical stage.

It was revealed that the suspect was at the hospital with his mother and as they sat in the waiting room, he seemed to get agitated and began firing. Following this, he left and went to a nearby Shell station where he stole a truck and drove to Cobb County.

Jenn Hobby @JennHobby Amy St. Pierre died today. I’m so heartbroken for her family and her husband. twitter.com/ajc/status/165… Amy St. Pierre died today. I’m so heartbroken for her family and her husband. twitter.com/ajc/status/165…

Authorities had to spend almost eight hours before they found Deion Patterson. He was found inside a gated complex in Cobb County, around 20 miles from where the shooting began. A resident named Debra Sansavieri called a cop after she suspected that Patterson was hiding in the complex.

She said Patterson started running and a police officer instructed the shooter to "Get on the grass." Debra added that suddenly, nearly 30 police cars came to the complex and the shooter was arrested.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart Vanhoozer spoke about the incident that killed Amy St. Pierre and injured four others. The police chief said that they prioritized the call over the radio and that it was an undercover officer who originally saw and confronted the shooter. He added that once the undercover officer received back-up from uniformed officers, they were able to take Patterson into custody "without incident."

According to jail records at the Fulton County Jail, Patterson has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of murder. Law enforcement officials stated that police officers from several jurisdictions had to spend hours locating Patterson, and in the process, multiple major roads were shut down as well.

