Who was De'Arreis Smith? Officials identify teen victims killed in Mississippi shooting

In the wake of the Sunday, April 30, mass shooting in Mississippi, officials identified one of the two teenage victims as De'Arreis Smith, an 18-year-old student preparing to graduate from high school. The second deceased victim was 16-year-old Haeleigh Stamper.

Four other students, whose names have not yet been disclosed, were injured in the incident. 19-year-old Cameron Brand reportedly perpetrated the shooting.

The mass shooting remains under investigation, and Cameron Brand is currently in police custody. The Daily Beast reported that De'Arreis Smith, Haeleigh Stamper, and two of the wounded victims were all students at Hancock High School. The two other students were from Bay High School. Their ages ranged from 15 to 18.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

News News News @NewsNew97351204 A 16-year-old and 18-year-old died as a result of their injuries. Family members identified the 18-year-old as De'Arreis Smith, according to SWR A 16-year-old and 18-year-old died as a result of their injuries. Family members identified the 18-year-old as De'Arreis Smith, according to SWR https://t.co/eCpADCFVVu

Community members and relatives respond to the death of De'Arreis Smith

After the shooting, police did not disclose the names of the deceased victims immediately, as they were minors. However, the victims' families publicly spoke out about the death of the two teens. De'Arreis Smith's family described him as a loving boy with a passion for music.

Smith's grandmother, Jackie Gordon, said he planned on joining the military after high school. She added:

“I don’t want it to be swept under the rug. I don’t want to say I don’t want justice for De’Arreis, but I want accountability, because justice would be him being here with me."

shelby @mang0salsa666 a child lost her life to gun violence at an after prom party in bay st louis, ms. please donate if you can to help this grieving family. parents should not have to bury their children… gofund.me/c43015da a child lost her life to gun violence at an after prom party in bay st louis, ms. please donate if you can to help this grieving family. parents should not have to bury their children…gofund.me/c43015da

Kecia Sams, who described Smith as being like family to her, said that he would be deeply missed by family and friends.

"(He) was an amazing soul, a loyal friend, brother, and uncle."

The Hancock School District released a statement about the deaths of the two teens. The statement read:

"Our hearts are broken as we mourn the tragic loss of two Hancock High School students who were victims of the shooting in Bay St. Louis last night. Let us come together as a community to show our support and love during this difficult time."

On Sunday evening, the community held a memorial for the deceased teens. At the ceremony, white and pink balloons were released for Haleigh Stamper, while black balloons were released for De'Arreis Smith.

🇺🇸 Rich Howard 🇺🇸 @WylieGuide



The statement says that the department responded to a shooting… Two Mississippi teens were killed during a shooting at a house party Sunday morning, which left four others wounded. In a press release by the Bay St. Louis Police Department, the victims were 18 and 16 years old.The statement says that the department responded to a shooting… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Two Mississippi teens were killed during a shooting at a house party Sunday morning, which left four others wounded. In a press release by the Bay St. Louis Police Department, the victims were 18 and 16 years old. The statement says that the department responded to a shooting… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cJkJr5sJzp

Sandra Reed, the Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District superintendent, said that the injured students are expected to recover. Livemint reported that to help survivors and other students cop with the traumatic event, the local school district has set up facilities and counseling programs for anyone who may need them.

As of May 1, the motive behind the mass shooting remains unconfirmed. It is unknown if the suspect randomly targeted the victims.

Poll : 0 votes