Who was De'Arreis Smith? Officials identify teen victims killed in Mississippi shooting

In the wake of the Sunday, April 30, mass shooting in Mississippi, officials identified one of the two teenage victims as De'Arreis Smith, an 18-year-old student preparing to graduate from high school. The second deceased victim was 16-year-old Haeleigh Stamper.
Four other students, whose names have not yet been disclosed, were injured in the incident. 19-year-old Cameron Brand reportedly perpetrated the shooting.
The mass shooting remains under investigation, and Cameron Brand is currently in police custody. The Daily Beast reported that De'Arreis Smith, Haeleigh Stamper, and two of the wounded victims were all students at Hancock High School. The two other students were from Bay High School. Their ages ranged from 15 to 18.
Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.
Community members and relatives respond to the death of De'Arreis Smith
After the shooting, police did not disclose the names of the deceased victims immediately, as they were minors. However, the victims' families publicly spoke out about the death of the two teens. De'Arreis Smith's family described him as a loving boy with a passion for music.
Smith's grandmother, Jackie Gordon, said he planned on joining the military after high school. She added:
“I don’t want it to be swept under the rug. I don’t want to say I don’t want justice for De’Arreis, but I want accountability, because justice would be him being here with me."
Kecia Sams, who described Smith as being like family to her, said that he would be deeply missed by family and friends.
"(He) was an amazing soul, a loyal friend, brother, and uncle."
The Hancock School District released a statement about the deaths of the two teens. The statement read:
"Our hearts are broken as we mourn the tragic loss of two Hancock High School students who were victims of the shooting in Bay St. Louis last night. Let us come together as a community to show our support and love during this difficult time."
On Sunday evening, the community held a memorial for the deceased teens. At the ceremony, white and pink balloons were released for Haleigh Stamper, while black balloons were released for De'Arreis Smith.
Sandra Reed, the Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District superintendent, said that the injured students are expected to recover. Livemint reported that to help survivors and other students cop with the traumatic event, the local school district has set up facilities and counseling programs for anyone who may need them.
As of May 1, the motive behind the mass shooting remains unconfirmed. It is unknown if the suspect randomly targeted the victims.