Haeleigh Stamper GoFundMe raises more than $5000 as teen killed in Mississippi mass shooting

Six teenagers were injured in an after-prom party shooting in Mississippi on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The two victims have also been pronounced dead and have been identified as 18-year-old De’Arreis Smith and 16-year-old Haeleigh Stamper. The suspect in the Mississippi shooting has been identified as Cameron Brand. Authorities are currently trying to investigate the case and find a motive behind the shooting.

19-year-old Brand was taken into custody and has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault. Authorities claimed that the shooting allegedly began at 12.34 am on Sunday. St. Louis Police Chief J. Toby Schwartz stated that the victims had been taken to a hospital in New Orleans.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched for Haeleigh Stamper a day ago. The fundraiser aimed at raising $15,000 and has already raised over $6,000 from more than 100 donors. According to the fundraiser post, Stamper suffered three gunshot wounds.

A Mississippi shooting killed two teenagers, while others were wounded at an after-prom party

The gruesome incident took place at an after-prom party in Mississippi on Sunday. Six teenagers were injured, and two died as well. Authorities identified the alleged shooter as a 19-year-old man named Cameron Brand. The victims have been identified as an 18-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Tori Jones, a friend of one of the Mississippi shooting victims’, said:

“Everybody released white and pink balloons for Haeleigh, and black and red for Dee Dee. We were all crying… Everybody misses her. She was the light in everybody’s life. You couldn’t have a bad day when she was around.”

Jones did not attend the party and mentioned that she got to know from Stamper’s mother that she was shot. She said:

“For the first hour, all I could do was just shake. I was convinced that she was gonna text me and be like, ‘I’m not dead. It was a prank.’”

Several friends and family members gathered on Sunday to remember the Mississippi shooting victim. Jones further stated that Stamper has a “pure soul.” She continued:

“And she has so much going for her. She was not meant to die. All she wanted was to have fun in life. That was her main goal in life: she wanted to have fun.”

A fundraiser has been launched to help out Haeleigh’s family

The other victim in the Mississippi shooting was 18-year-old De’Arreis Smith, who was preparing to graduate in May 2023. Smith’s grandma described the victim as a “good kid," further saying:

“… and for this to happen, I have no words for that.”

Tori Jones mentioned that the alleged shooter arrived at the party and was looking for someone. Shortly after that, he opened fire indiscriminately. The 18-year-old senior who hosted the after-prom party in Mississippi said:

“I just wanted everybody to have a good time. We were having a good time until he started shooting. He just started shooting and left without remorse.”

As has been mentioned before, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to provide financial assistance to Haeleigh Stamper’s family. According to the post:

“Her beautiful smile would light the whole room up. Someone so sweet & adorable like her didn’t deserve this at all.”

Law enforcement officials are currently trying to find a motive behind the tragic shooting that took place at the after-prom party.

