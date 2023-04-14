What happened to Rachel King? Pennsylvania teacher shot dead in Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru

A 35-year-old Pennsylvania school teacher, Rachel King, was shot dead in a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The teacher, who had her 11-year-old son with her in the car, was shot multiple times through her window by the suspect, who got back into his car after the shooting and fled the scene.

According to reports, the man who shot King and drove east after the shooting was a black male with a slight build and was driving a light-colored sedan. The car was probably a Ford or a Mercury, according to ABC

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Rachel King was a seventh and eighth-grade English teacher at Grover Cleveland Elementary School.

Rachel King's killing suspected to be a "targeted murder"

Suspect was driving a light-colored sedan (Image via Montgomery County DA's Office)

Police have launched a criminal investigation into Rachel King's death after she was shot to death in a drive-thru. Investigators said that the suspected gunman had parked his car a few feet away from the drive-thru. He then walked up to the King's vehicle and shot her through the window.

Police officers arrived at the Melrose Shopping Center after receiving reports of a shooting that occurred at about 7:39 am. Responding officers found King in the driver's seat of a black Ford Edge, dead from gunshot wounds. Her son, who was in the backseat of the car, was unhurt, as per reports.

She was kind, her laugh was memorable and she was a snazzy dresser.



Rachel King loved her family, particularly her son.



If you’re able to, here’s how you can donate to her Memorial Fund: The World lost a kind soul earlier this week in Rachel King.She was kind, her laugh was memorable and she was a snazzy dresser.Rachel King loved her family, particularly her son.If you’re able to, here’s how you can donate to her Memorial Fund: gofund.me/eb3a8eb9 The World lost a kind soul earlier this week in Rachel King. She was kind, her laugh was memorable and she was a snazzy dresser. Rachel King loved her family, particularly her son. If you’re able to, here’s how you can donate to her Memorial Fund: gofund.me/eb3a8eb9 https://t.co/dsYS1yRXbI

Montgomery County DA, Kevin Steele, has referred to the killing as a "targeted murder of a mother." He noted that the gunman neither opened the door nor tried talking to Rachel King before firing multiple rounds.

Rachel King's boyfriend also expressed his shock towards the incident, saying he does not know of anyone who would want to kill King. He also stated that his girlfriend was taking her 11-year-old son to violin classes that day.

The Rachel King Memorial Fund Teacher murdered in Philadelphia in front of her 11 year old son. Go Fund Me proceeds benefit her family and final expenses. #TeacherTwitter The Rachel King Memorial Fund gofund.me/fdd1fcb0 Teacher murdered in Philadelphia in front of her 11 year old son. Go Fund Me proceeds benefit her family and final expenses. #TeacherTwitterThe Rachel King Memorial Fund gofund.me/fdd1fcb0

He then went on to call her a loving mother who was studying to get her master's degree and working to get her principal's certificate.

Grover Cleveland Elementary mourns Rachel King's death

Rachel King had been a teacher at Mastery Charter's Grover Cleveland Elementary School in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia for the past 10 years. She taught seventh and eighth-grade history, according to Scott Gordon, CEO of Mastery Charter Schools.

Lonzo @Lonzo_Starr @KeeleyFox29 Rachel was one of the most energetic, life living humans I had ever met. We met at Eastern University, shared many laughs and random hilarious moments. Rachel had an Iconic laugh that I will never forget. This news breaks my heart and we are ALL praying for your family. @KeeleyFox29 Rachel was one of the most energetic, life living humans I had ever met. We met at Eastern University, shared many laughs and random hilarious moments. Rachel had an Iconic laugh that I will never forget. This news breaks my heart and we are ALL praying for your family.

Speaking about Rachel's death, the school released a statement that read:

"This morning, a teacher from mastery's Grover Cleveland Elementary was the victim of a fatal shooting in Philadelphia. We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. We are devastated by the loss of an extraordinary teacher, who spent the last 10 years working with our students and their families."

Speaking about Rachel, CEO Gordon told ABC that the school district was heartbroken after Rachel's death. He said that she was the "heart of the community" and her death is a huge blow to the school's children, their families, and the staff at school.

He added that Rachel was the one who organized events like school trips and graduations. He noted that the slain teacher was a "remarkable" person.

Sister Mary Clarance ❣️ @SnuggsNoBiggie Rachel king was a 7th-8th grade teacher 🥺🥺🥺🥺 praying for her family and her students Rachel king was a 7th-8th grade teacher 🥺🥺🥺🥺 praying for her family and her students

The District Attorney has urged people to call the police in the event they have information regarding the car or the suspected killer. Police have released images of the vehicle and a search for the car is underway.

