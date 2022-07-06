WATCH: ‘Road rage’ incident video shows Georgia driver Wade McEwan firing multiple shots at another vehicle

In Georgia, a man named Wade McEwan, 61, was caught on a now viral video firing multiple shots at another driver. The incident took place on Highway 92 last Thursday when Wade McEwan was traveling west and another vehicle tried to pass him. Authorities reportedly called this a supposed case of 'road rage shooting.'

McEwan kept blocking the victim's vehicle as it kept trying to pass. In a fit of rage, he then started firing on the driver of the other vehicle until it turned around and went east.

Everything Georgia @GAFollowers Georgia is FKN crazy. A road rage incident caught on camera in Woodstock, where a driver ended up firing 14 shots in a car next to him. Georgia is FKN crazy. A road rage incident caught on camera in Woodstock, where a driver ended up firing 14 shots in a car next to him. https://t.co/cml0pu6juB

McEwan was caught by the authorities and is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and reckless driving. He has been put in custody at the Cherokee County jail without bond.

Shannon Watts @shannonrwatts fox5atlanta.com/news/driver-sh… In Georgia, a man who was frustrated another driver wouldn’t let him pass on a busy highway opened fire on the car when both vehicles were stopped at an intersection traffic light. The gunman shot 14 rounds at the victim, hitting him twice. #gapol In Georgia, a man who was frustrated another driver wouldn’t let him pass on a busy highway opened fire on the car when both vehicles were stopped at an intersection traffic light. The gunman shot 14 rounds at the victim, hitting him twice. #gapol fox5atlanta.com/news/driver-sh…

The 25-year old victim, Acworth resident Jason Daxon, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with aggravated injuries. He was reported to be conscious and alert during the transport.

Georgia Police believe that McEwan fired about 14 shots at the other vehicle. Two rounds struck the victim and caused injuries.

The Sheriff's department reported:

“Both vehicles were stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of Highway 92 and Woodstock Road when McEwan began firing through his driver's side window. That’s when the other driver reportedly turned around and started driving in the opposite direction."

Video of Georgia Shooting Gone Viral

A video of the incident also went viral on Twitter as people directed their anger against the rising gun crimes and road rage incidents.

Rising road rage incidents in Georgia

Just last month, Georgia police warned the public not to engage in aggressive driving behavior. The warning came into effect as a number of reported road rage incidents resulted in expressway shootings.

The state police said in a press release Tuesday:

"Motorists are not only at risk of being involved in a traffic crash due to road rage, but there is now the danger of being involved in an expressway shooting,"

They continued:

“Over the past year, we’ve seen an increase in reported road rage incidents escalating into violence. As we head into summer, high temperatures can lead to hot tempers and people losing their cool, even the dangerous or deadly use of firearms. Getting ahead or getting even with another drive is not worth the risk of a deadly crash or violence. Keep calm and stay alive.”

As per the official reports, 35% of reported shootings in the Georgia area for the year 2022 have been from road rage incidents. The data only covers the months from January to June, but is already up by 12% from last year's.

The numbers are only going to rise as the peak traffic season arrives.

