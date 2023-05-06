What happened to Kingston Campbell? Incident explored as 6-year-old shot dead at his Virginia home

Kingston Campbell, a 6-year-old boy from Lynchburg, Virginia, was shot and killed while playing video games in his bedroom around 11:12 pm on May 1, 2023. The victim was reportedly lying on his bed when several suspects fired multiple rounds at his family's home, according to local police and family members.

Kingston Campbell's mother, Shay Fowler, who was devastated by the loss of her son, said that he was killed in front of his two sisters, who were next to the 6-year-old when he was shot.

Fowler, in a statement obtained by NBC affiliate station 10 News, said:

"To know someone could be so careless and do that to him breaks my heart."

Surveillance footage obtained by the police shows that multiple gunmen fired several shots at Kingston Campbell's home on Floyd Street before running away towards 17th Street.

So far, none of the suspects have been arrested, and the Lynchburg Police Department maintained that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Lynchburg Police Department calls Kingston Campbell's killing "senseless tragedy"

A gun was found in a recycling bin and turned in.



If you have information, contact Detective T. Hall 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers (888) 798-5900.



In response to the tragedy, the Lynchburg Police Department released a statement that read:

"The murder of this child is a senseless tragedy stemming from a violent criminal act that has no place in our community. The LPD strives to partner with and protect our residents and visitors daily. To effectively do so, we need those members of our community who have knowledge about criminal activity such as this to come forward. The victim and his family deserve nothing less."

Kingston Campbell was a playful and happy child who loved video games and electronics, according to his mother. She said that her son would often sneak up at late hours to play Fortnite or Roblox on his Nintendo Switch. Fowler also described Kingston as a young boy who loved to snuggle with stuffed animals, sing, and make others laugh with his silly dance moves.

Campbell's mother also highlighted his religious side, saying that he would often pray for the family during dinner. She added that he would beg to go to McDonald's for a Happy Meal almost every day.

The tragic death of Kingston Campbell has left the community of Lynchburg reeling. A vigil in his honor was held on Wednesday night at 6 pm at Greater Peaceful Baptist Church in Lynchburg, as reported by WSLS.

Peacemakers president urges community to speak out against violence

The president of the Peacemakers, Shawn Hunter, has called on the community to speak out and take action against the violence.

Hunter emphasized that the issue of violence affects everyone and that parents have a responsibility to address it within their homes. He stated that there is a lot of work to be done, and the community must come together to make a change and prevent heartbreaking tragedies such as this.

Rhian Lowndes @RhianLowndes "You are not the judge, jury, and executioner for this six-year-old child."

Lynchburg Commonwealth's attorney Bethany Harrison had strong words for people behind the violence that's taken three children from the neighborhood of Diamond Hill in the past three months.

William Richards Sr., the captain of a grassroots organization in Lynchburg, also emphasized the need to address the root causes of violence. He stated that outreach programs must be developed to teach young people how to avoid violence and become responsible adults, WDBJ7 reported.

The organization plans to work closely with teens to prevent future violence and promote a safer community for everyone.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

