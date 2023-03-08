Night Court season 1 episode 9: Who plays podcaster Remecca?

Season 1 of Night Court has been nothing short of fantastic, and the regular involvement of guest stars on the show has proven to be a stroke of genius. The series previously brought Faith Ford to play Abby's mother, Gina, who had a criminal record, which she hid from her daughter.

In this week's episode, we were introduced to a character named Remecca, a podcaster who is sneaky and mysterious. Remecca is played by American actress, comedian, and writer Stephnie Weir. She is best known for being a cast member and writer on the Fox sketch comedy television series Mad TV from 2000 to 2005. The actress even bagged two Writers Guild of America Award nominations for her work.

Night Court season 1 episode 9: Stephnie Weir was a fan of the original show

Stephnie Weir is well known for impersonating several celebrities on the Fox sketch comedy series Mad TV, including Anna Nicole Smith, Reba McEntire, Betty White, Jennifer Aniston, Dido, Diane Keaton, Leonard Nimoy, and more.

Born in Texas on November 28, 1967, Weir has been active in showbiz since 1991. She has appeared in short-lived sitcoms like Big Day, The Comedians, and Happy Together. In 2017, she starred in the comedy film, Room for Rent.

Victor Williams @BigVicWilliams She’s a triple threat! She acts, she writes, she wears green really well. Check out tonight’s episode, written by Stephnie Weir! #HappyTogether She’s a triple threat! She acts, she writes, she wears green really well. Check out tonight’s episode, written by Stephnie Weir! #HappyTogether https://t.co/zj1ZN30VqV

Interestingly, Stephnie Weir was a fan of the original Night Court that aired from 1984 to 1992. In an interview with CinemaBlend, she revealed why she wanted to join the show for an episode, sharing:

"Number one, because of the cast and the ensemble and I was familiar with the show. That was obviously first and foremost why I wanted to show up. I'm playing a podcaster, and that intrigued me, and when I read it, it was a really fun part. She comes in one way and then kind of tries to work them and pit them against each other, and that was really fun to play."

She then explained how Remecca fits into the cast of Night Court and how she was a mystery to the rest of the characters as nobody was sure what to expect from her. Weir said,

"It’s good, because you have an outside force that starts kind of drawing lines between the characters to see how they step up in that situation… You’re waiting to see what's going to happen because she takes her interview into a 'gotcha' territory that they aren’t really prepared for."

Weir has also appeared in Veep, Weeds, Key and Peele, Grace and Frankie, and Modern Family.

What is Night Court about?

The sitcom Night Court is a reboot of the original series of the same title that aired in the 80s and 90s. Season 1 has been met with critical acclaim, with Melissa Rauch's character Abby Stone becoming a favorite among fans. She is the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who fills her father's shoes as a judge on the night shift at the Manhattan Criminal Court.

The official synopsis of the NBC show reads,

"The eternally optimistic Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court."

The Night Court was created and developed by Reinhold Weege and Dan Rubin respectively. Executive producers include Pamela Fryman, Winston Rauch, Melissa Rauch, and Dan Rubin.

Poll : 0 votes