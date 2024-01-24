Night Swim streaming release date revealed: Where will it be available to watch?

Universal's Night Swim arrived on digital platforms on January 23, just 18 days after its premiere across US theaters. The movie will continue running in theaters, but is also available for purchase or rent on all major VOD platforms via its digital release.

Night Swim is based on the 2014 short film of the same name by McGuire and Rod Blackhurst. The movie features Kerry Condon and Wyatt Russell in the lead roles, and centers on a suburban family that learns their backyard pool is haunted.

One of the first major Hollywood releases of 2024, the film was produced by industry veterans Jason Blum and James Wan and written and directed by Bryce McGuire (writer of the upcoming film, Baghead).

When and where will Night Stream be available for streaming?

Universal released its horror movie, Night Swim, on VOD and digital platforms on January 23. This came just days after it opened in theaters in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia on January 5, 2024. The movie was originally set for release on digital platforms on January 19, but the date was pushed to January 23.

The movie is available for purchase or rent on services like Vudu and Apple TV so that viewers can enjoy it in the comfort of their own homes.

A Peacock streaming premiere date for Night Swim is yet to be revealed, but fans of the horror genre can probably anticipate seeing the movie appear on the NBCUniversal streaming service in the coming months.

What happens in Night Swim?

The horror movie is based on the critically acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire. Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) plays Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement due to a degenerative illness.

Ray moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead).

Ray persuades Eve that the new home's gleaming backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and serve as physical therapy for him, while secretly hoping against all odds to return to professional ball.

However, Ray looks to be in remission from his sickness as he extends his time in the pool. Something in the pool then assaults Elliot and Izzy, and the housecat vanishes.

An unstoppable nightmare for Ray and Eve (Image via IMDb)

It then comes to light that previously, the Fuller family owned the house. A horrible secret from the house's past then unleashes a malevolent force, sucking the family into an unstoppable nightmare.

Eve discovers at a pool party that the Fullers' daughter Rebecca drowned in the pool and that her mother gave Rebecca to the water's spirit to heal Tommy. Though Ray's condition improves thanks to the pool, Eve realizes that it may have to come at the expense of one of his children.

Blumhouse & Atomic Monster’s Night Swim was released digitally on January 23 and is available to watch on Vudu and Apple TV via rent or purchase.