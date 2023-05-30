Nike Air Force 1 "Bronx Origins" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike celebrated a lavish 40th anniversary of its classic sneaker model Air Force 1 sneaker model in 2022. The label launched multiple GRs, special-edition makeovers, and collaborations for the silhouette, which increased the hype amongst sneakerheads globally.

The Swoosh label is continuing the trend, and the latest makeover to appear over the classic sneaker model is the "Bronx Origins," which comes clad in a Black hue. It is a celebration of Hip-Hop culture and was previously released in a "White" hue as a part of its 40th-anniversary celebration as well as Hip-Hop in October 2022.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Bronx Origins" Black sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet SNKR Dunk Magazine, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

Nike Air Force 1 "Bronx Origins" sneakers will come clad in a black hue to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 "Bronx Origins" sneakers comes clad in a black hue to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those who aren't aware, Nike's Air Force 1 sneaker model is highly associated with the Bronx, a major borough in New York City. Air Force 1 sneaker model has been associated with another place, Harlem, which bestowed its famous nickname "Uptown" to the sneaker model.

Air Force 1 sneaker model was given the nickname "Uptown" as it was a highly attractive shoe for hip-hop artists. The air-infused sole units and the clean leather upper became a major attraction to hip-hop artists and musicians. The Bronx is the birthplace of hip-hop, an art that is highly related to the classic Air Force 1 sneaker model.

The Bronx region was also a founding place of "Jew Man's" which became one of the best spots to cop the Air Force 1 model. The Jew Man's spot was owned by Teddy Held in the '80s and '90s. The sneaker model's popularity was no secret for the store owner and as a business tactic, the store began replenishing the supply of sneakers. The sneakers were in high demand amongst sneakerheads and hip-hop artists.

The upcoming Air Force 1 "Bronx Origins" in black commemorates the sneaker model's influential connection with hip-hop scenes. A "White" counterpart for the sneaker model was released in October 2022.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of traditional full-grain leather material, which is monochromatically clad in a black hue. The base layers and overlays both are clad in a black hue, almost carrying out a "Triple Black" makeover. The black monochromatic look is broken with the profile swooshes.

The swooshes are clad in a monogram print in the quarter panels with an iridescent finish. The base layer of the swoosh is kept in a gold hue. Commemorative details for the Hip-Hop's 40th anniversary are added with the "NYC" and "50" lettering upon the vinyl lace dubrae, which is also clad in a regal gold hue.

The tongue tags feature gold "Air Force 1" branding, whereas the insoles feature "GOLDEN CELEBRATIONS" lettering in gold. The look is finished off with white midsoles and transparent outsoles with "BRONX" lettering. The pair is rumored to launch via Nike in 2023.

