Nike Air Force 1 Bronx Origins: Everything we know so far about the 40th-anniversary sneakers

Nike is celebrating the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette's 40th anniversary this year, 2022. In commemoration of the occasion, the brand is honoring the Bronx by creating a new makeover, 'Bronx Origins.'

Nike Air Force 1's history has cultivated a lot of culturally relevant touchpoints in the last 40 years of the shoe. The shoes are likely to drop in the upcoming months of 2022 on Nike SNKRS.

The sneaker leaker page @teddyssole shared early images of the Nike Air Force 1 Bronx Origins shoes on May 5, 2022.

More about the Nike Air Force 1 Bronx Origins 40th anniversary edition

Nike Air Force 1 Bronx Origins 40th anniversary edition (Image via @teddysoles/ Instagram)

Although Harlem is known for its famous nickname, Uptown, which was bestowed due to AF1's value in Manhattan, the silhouette has enjoyed equal space in the Bronx

The Bronx is the birthplace of hip-hop, an art form championed by AF1, it was also the founding place of 'Jew Man's,' the best spot in five boroughs to score AF1's at the famous boutique owned by Teddy Held in 1980s and 1990s.

So to honor the Bronx, the newest makeup over Air Force 1's is designed in a concise fashion. The moniker of the Bronx is printed in the Olde English font under the translucent outsoles. The upper part of the shoe is constructed in premium leather with a white base color.

The iconic swoosh logo is embellished upon the upper in black color. The shoes also feature special details of Dubrae Spelling 1973 and 1982 on either side of the pair. The mentions of 1973 and 1982 are a nod to the year hip hop was created and the year which saw AF1's first bow, respectively.

More details have been added with tongue tags accentuated in a gold hue. Additional Olde English font features upon the heels.

A classic and traditional "NIKE AIR" branding is replaced with a special record detail in the vinyl record motif emblazoned upon the sock liners. The vinyl record boasts "BRONX ORIGINS" text in the center of the graphics, which is also seen underfoot on the footbed.

The "Anniversary Edition" message is featured on the tongue label, joining in the other special takes of Kilgore's 1982 design.

The official release date for the Bronx Origins silhouette hasn't been announced by the label yet, however, one can expect them to arrive soon. The shoes will launch on Nike SNKRS and may host a special launch in the Bronx for sneaker release.

