Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Year of the Dragon” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Year of the Dragon” is set to be a major highlight in the sneaker community. As part of Nike’s annual Chinese New Year collection, this sneaker is a blend of lifestyle and performance elements, celebrating the Chinese Zodiac with unique designs and features.

This year, the collection welcomes the Air Force 1 Mid “Year of the Dragon”, a grade-school exclusive that’s already generating buzz for its intricate design and homage to the Year of the Dragon. Its entry into the market just before the new year adds a timely and cultural significance to the release.

Fans of the iconic brand can expect the Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Year of the Dragon” to be available in January 2024. While the price hasn’t been explicitly stated, it's anticipated to align with previous releases in the series.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Year of the Dragon” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Year of the Dragon” boasts a neutral-tinted upper, reflecting a varsity-style approach. The design has a main layer colored like "Coconut Milk," which is a light, creamy white. This is complemented by a bright cream color on the top parts and around the ankle strap.

The midsole of the shoe is made in a clean, bright white color. To mention, the hue contrasts perfectly with the cream colors same as that of the shoelaces, helping to create a unified appearance.

Apart from its color, the special features of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Year of the Dragon” are found at the back and on the rear portion of the sneaker. There is a dragon head stitched onto it, which represents the Year of the Dragon and adds a cultural touch.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Year of the Dragon” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

Also, there is a bright red color on the Nike swooshes on the sides and inside of the shoe, which makes it look even more attractive.

A Brief History of Nike and Air Force Series

Nike, founded in 1964, has a rich history in sportswear. It revolutionized athletic footwear with innovations like Air cushioning and iconic designs. Now, about the special sneakers.

They celebrate the Year of the Dragon with an embroidered dragon head on the heel, adding cultural significance. The crimson red accents on the swooshes and inner lining make these sneakers eye-catching and unique, combining tradition and style in a wearable piece of art.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Year of the Dragon” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Nike Air Force 1, launched in 1982, revolutionized basketball footwear. It was the first to feature Nike Air technology, enhancing performance and comfort. Designed by Bruce Kilgore, its unique, chunky silhouette quickly transcended its on-court origins, becoming a streetwear icon.

Renowned for its versatility and durability, the Air Force 1 has seen countless variations and collaborations, maintaining its status as a cultural and fashion staple. Its enduring popularity cements it as a timeless classic in Nike’s sneaker legacy.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Year of the Dragon sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Year of the Dragon” sneaker is a celebration of cultural heritage and design innovation. Set to release in January 2024, these sneakers are a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

They encapsulate the spirit of the Chinese New Year and Nike's commitment to blending cultural themes with sneaker design. Available at select Nike retailers, these sneakers are a perfect way to start the new year with style and tradition.