Nike Air Max 97 “Gundam” sneakers: Restock, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 97 “Gundam” sneakers have made a remarkable comeback, reviving the enthusiasm that surrounded their initial release. Inspired by the iconic RX-78-2 model from the popular Gundam series, they blend the timeless Air Max 97 silhouette with a fresh, vibrant design.

The first release of these sneakers saw them flying off the shelves, highlighting their unique appeal and the enduring popularity of the Air Max 97 design.

Nike's decision to revisit this Gundam-inspired iteration underscores the brand's commitment to both innovation and nostalgia. The Air Max 97 model, itself a retro runner, provides the perfect canvas for this endeavor, combining a classic feel with a modern twist. The Gundam theme adds an extra layer of intrigue, attracting not just sneakerheads but also fans of the popular science fiction media franchise.

The Nike Air Max 97 "Gundam" sneakers are now available once again. Priced at $175, they can be found online and at select retailers.

What to know about Nike Air Max 97 “Gundam” sneakers

The Nike Air Max 97 “Gundam” sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Max 97 "Gundam" sneakers are a perfect concoction of color and style. The upper is crafted from white leather, serving as a clean canvas for the striking color accents. University Red, Psychic Blue, and Black hues weave in and out of the base, creating a visually dynamic effect that is especially pronounced in low-light conditions.

One of the sneaker's most notable features is its reflective nature. The color accents are not just aesthetically pleasing but also functional, enhancing visibility in darker environments. This aspect is particularly appealing to those who value both style and safety in their footwear choices.

Additionally, the sneaker boasts prominent black Nike branding along the midfoot. The red overlays on the tongue and heel counter provide a bold contrast.

The Nike Air Max 97 “Gundam” sneakers (Image via Nike)

The comfort factor is also a significant consideration in the Nike Air Max 97 “Gundam” sneakers, with a plush air unit extending across the sole, offering both style and cushioning.

Nike's commitment to innovation and design

Nike's journey in the sneaker industry has been characterized by a relentless pursuit of innovation and design excellence. The Air Max 97 model is a prime example of this commitment, continuously evolving to incorporate new themes and technologies.

The "Gundam" iteration is a reflection of how Nike keeps its classic designs fresh and relevant, appealing to a broad range of consumers.

The Nike Air Max 97 “Gundam” sneakers (Image via Nike)

Whether you're a sneaker collector, a Gundam enthusiast, or someone who appreciates distinctive footwear, the Nike Air Max 97 "Gundam" is an excellent choice.