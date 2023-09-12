Nike Air Trainer 1 ‘’Super Bowl’’ Sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the shoe giant, has unveiled its latest project just in time for the football season, and sneakerheads and sport lovers all over the world are here for it. The shoe brand promised to deliver innovative products, experiences, and services to inspire athletes, and it has always delivered.

The Super Bowl will be held for the first time in Las Vegas, and Nike is celebrating this with a special Air Trainers 1 - sneakers dedicated to showcasing the state's rich culture and the storied history of the Super Bowl.

The Nike Air Trainer 1 stands out with its eye-catching silver finish and the Velcro patches attached to the heel counter, which pays homage to Nike, the NFL, and Super Bowl LVIII.

The shoe retains its usual midfoot black strap, leather, and nubuck paneling. And for that soft and comfortable feel, a soft gray lining is embedded in the shoes.

The Air Trainer 1 sneakers immediately catch the eye with the metallic silver swooshes, which remind you of the Vince Lombardi trophy. The sock liners on the pair display the Super Bowl logo.

To top of the look is the white midsole artfully crafted on the black and grey rubber outsole.

The History of the Nike Air Trainer 1

The world’s largest athletic apparel company, Nike, has gathered quite a cult following over the years due to its innovative and carefully created sneakers.

The Nike Air Trainer 1, the first cross-training shoe, was released in 1987 and designed by Tinker Hatfield. It quickly became an athlete’s favourite, worn by prominent artists like Bo Jackson and John McEnroe before gaining worldwide prominence.

It is said that Hatfield designed the shoes after discovering at the gym that the patrons there had to alternate between shoes for running and weightlifting. The shoes were created as answers to every athlete’s prayers.

Since the creation of the shoes, the brand has produced other shoes modeled after the legendary Air Trainer 1 and has even gone as far as making a ‘remix' collection, which offered a ‘divided’ arrangement across the upper part of the shoes.

The sneakers were given a more colorful remodeling, with the ‘’citron’’ set to be released soon on the company’s website. The bright neon colors of the citron transport us back to the Air Trainer SC II of 1989, famous for its vibrant neon shades, including the bright infrared and neon green.

The Nike Air Trainer 1 regained its popularity in 2022, with Hollywood stars like Travis Scott going as far as collaborating with the legendary brand. The classic made a comeback in some of its most notable styles, ranging from the ‘shima shima’ to the ‘chlorophyll’’.

The remakes would be sporting some classic features, including the perforated toe box, suede panels, and leather swoosh and strap.

With passing years, the iconic shoes have come and gone with fashion trends, but with the recent appreciation of the ‘80s style of sports footwear, the trainers might stay for quite a while.

The shoe giant hasn’t said anything about a release date yet, but word on the streets is that the iconic sneakers would be in the markets before February 11 next year, the opening of the Super Bowl.

The highly anticipated sneakers will be sold for $140 US Dollars. Stay tuned for more updates.