Nike Air Max 90 "Spring Green" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Nike maintained its position at the top of the sneaker industry in 2023. The label has lived up to its tag as a footwear genius and has revealed multiple iconic makeovers upon its classic models, such as Air Force 1, Air Max's, Dunks, and more.

The label debuted many sneaker models in 2023, such as Air Max 270 Go, 23/7, Ja 1, and more. Other than releasing brand-new sneaker models, the label has also concentrated on providing its beloved Air Max 90 silhouette with a small resurgence.

The swoosh label has revealed multiple makeovers of the silhouette throughout 2023, including Futura, Lunar Year, Needlework, and more. The latest sneaker to the catalog is Air Max 90 "Spring Green." The Air Max 90 "Spring Green" sneakers were launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on March 27, 2023.

Nike Air Max 90 "Spring Green" sneakers come clad in White, Anthracite, Pure Platinum, and Spring Green hues

In 1990, the swoosh brand debuted the iconic Air Max 90 as a running shoe lineup. The Air Max 90 sneaker model was launched after Air Max 1 and Air Max Light and became one of the most celebrated models amongst sneakerheads.

The silhouette introduced a trendy "dad shoe" style and became a big commercial success for Nike. The official swoosh label's site introduces the origins of the Air Max 90 silhouette:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

Nike Air Max 90 'White/Spring Green'

The most recent makeover to be launched under the Air Max 90 sneaker catalog is the "Spring Green," which comes clad in a "White/Anthracite/Pure Platinum/Spring Green" color scheme. The official site introduces the shoe makeover:

"Lace up and feel the legacy. Produced at the intersection of art, music and culture, this champion running shoe helped define the ‘90s. Worn by presidents, revolutionized through collabs and celebrated through rare colorways, its striking visuals, Waffle outsole, and exposed Air cushioning keep it alive and well."

The latest colorway over the Tinker Hatfield-designed icon AM90 is reminiscent of Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll." The titular green hue applies to the profile’s swoosh logos, branding, lining, and trims. The vamp and quarter panels are constructed out of gray suede material.

The laces, sole unit, and mesh underlays are all bright white. The mudguards, which are made of smooth leather, have a core black color added to them. With its evident air cushioning and name-brand Spring Green hue, the silhouette was originally created for performance running.

Rubber waffle outsoles deliver durability and heritage style while providing maximum traction. The padded, low-cut Air Max 90 "Spring Green" sneakers can currently be availed on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers at a retail price of $130.

