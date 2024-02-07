Nike Calm Slides: Where to get, price and more details explored

Through the launch of the Nike Calm Slides during the Summer/Fall 2023 season, Nike has achieved notable recognition. Immediately gaining notoriety, this slide was compared to fashionable alternatives such as the Yeezy Slide. Nonetheless, it established its own niche by offering an assortment of appealing colorways. The effectiveness of these slides serves as unequivocal evidence of Nike's capacity for innovation and cognizance of contemporary trends.

In addition to providing comfort for the feet, the Nike Calm Slide is a fashionable option for daytime excursions. These slides were designed to accommodate a variety of occasions, including a stroll through the city and a trip to the beach. By virtue of their water-resistant, lightweight construction and urban aesthetic, these items effortlessly integrate into any leisure ensemble.

Nike intends to introduce additional color variations for the Nike Calm Slide collection in 2024, including beige, pistachio green, bright orange, black, royal blue, vermilion red, and volt green. These new colorways, which are priced at an affordable $50, are slated for distribution via NikestoreUS and other retailers. This growth represents Nike's dedication to offering comfortable and stylish footwear alternatives to a wide range of individuals.

Nike Calm Slides are coming in various colorways in 2024

Nike Slide Royal blue Colorway (Image via Instagram/@thefootwearbrand)

It is a statement of contemporary comfort and minimalistic design, the Nike Calm Slide transcending all others. It ensures a calming experience with each stride, as it is constructed from responsive yet soft foam.

Moreover than contributing to the slide's sleek appearance, the single-piece construction also improves its comfort. These slides are ideal for both indoor leisure and outdoor pursuits, thanks to their ample padding and effective traction mechanism.

Nike Slide beige colorway (Image via Instagram/@dropinfos)

In contrast to competing slides, the Nike Calm Slide features an entirely new design. It strives for originality rather than imitation of prevalent designs. Precise attention to detail has gone into incorporating the comfortable footbed, traction, and cushioning. The Nike Calm Slide has been strategically positioned as a viable contender within the casual footwear market.

The variety of colorways offered with the Nike Calm Slides ensures there's something for everyone. From the vibrant bright orange to the deep royal blue and the electrifying volt green, each colorway has been chosen to make a statement.

The existing colorways include beige, pistachio green, bright orange, black, royal blue, vermillion red, and volt green. These bold choices reflect Nike's ambition to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, making the Nike Calm Slide a versatile addition to any shoe collection.

Nike calm slides black colorway (Image via Instagram/@dropinfos)

The introduction of new colorways in 2024 is set to invigorate the Nike Calm Slides lineup further. These fresh options highlight Nike's continuous effort to refresh its offerings and keep pace with fashion trends. Wearers can look forward to expressing their style with these exciting new additions.

The Nike Calm Slides combine style, comfort, and affordability. They appeal to a broad range of people due to their diverse color schemes and sizes. Nike's devotion to excellence is seen in this product. The expected hues for 2024 are set to increase their popularity. Sneaker enthusiasts must add these fashionable and comfortable slides to their wardrobe.