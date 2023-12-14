Nike Running “WA:KE.UP” Collection: Where to get, price and more details explored

As 2023 draws to a close, Nike Running is poised to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with the much-anticipated Nike Running “WA:KE.UP” Collection. This latest offering from Nike Running is a remarkable showcase of innovation and style, redefining what's possible in athletic footwear. The “WA:KE.UP” Collection stands as a powerful demonstration of Nike's unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of performance and design.

Providing a diverse range of footwear, this collection is meticulously crafted to meet the needs of athletes across the spectrum. Whether it’s for an elite marathoner or a weekend jogger, the collection is designed to enhance the running journey with cutting-edge technology, unmatched comfort, and visually compelling aesthetics.

Comprising five unique silhouettes— Invincible Run 3, Infinity RN 4, Vomero 17, Structure 25, and Streakfly— each shoe in the collection showcases Nike's prowess in combining performance with style. The Invincible Run 3, for instance, features motivational messaging, embodying the spirit of discipline and focus in training.

Set to be released in Spring 2024, this Nike Running “WA:KE.UP” Collection will be available on nike.com, with prices ranging from $140 to $180, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers.

Nike Running “WA:KE.UP” Collection will be out during Spring 2024

1) Nike Invincible 3

Nike Invincible 3 (Image via Sneaker News)

The Nike Invincible Run 3 stands out as the centerpiece of the “WA:KE.UP” Collection. Its primary feature is the ZoomX foam, borrowed from Nike's elite race-day shoes, offering unparalleled cushioning and responsiveness.

This makes the Invincible 3 ideal for long-distance running, ensuring comfort without compromising on performance. Priced at $180, this model is available in various styles on nike.com.

2) Nike Vomero 17

Nike Vomero 17 sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Nike Vomero 17 is a testament to the enduring quality of the Vomero line. Different from its predecessors, it incorporates ZoomX cushioning, making it more suitable for high-volume running. As one of the newer additions to the Nike Running family, the Vomero 17 is available for $170.

3) Nike InfinityRN 4

Nike InfinityRN 4 sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

As a part of the Nike Running “WA:KE.UP” Collection, the InfinityRN 4 introduces a new foam in the Nike Infinity Run series, specifically targeting women runners. Its design focuses on foot guidance from heel to forefoot, providing a solid foundation for those new to running. Retailing at $160, this model is available in select styles.

4) Nike Structure 25

Nike Structure 25 sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Nike Structure 25 prioritizes reliability and stability. With a wider last than most Nike Running shoes, it offers proven support through a combination of Zoom Air and EVA foam. This model is priced at $140 and is accessible in various styles through nike.com.

5) Nike Streakfly

Nike Streakfly sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The Nike Streakfly, designed for optimal performance in 5k and 10k races, features a lightweight build with a nylon plate for added rigidity. Despite its experimental nature, it aims to replicate the success of the Vaporfly series. Priced at $160, the Streakfly is available in multiple colorways.

The Nike Running “WA:KE.UP” Collection is more of a statement of intent from a brand that continuously strives to enhance athletic performance.

With options catering to various running styles and needs, this collection stands as a testament to Nike's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in sports footwear.

As it becomes available in Spring 2024, the Nike Running “WA:KE.UP” Collection is set to redefine standards and inspire runners to push their limits.