Nike Kobe 8 Protro Oregon Ducks PE colorways: Everything we know so far

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro Oregon Ducks PE iterations were recently shared by the widely recognized collegiate basketball team via their social media handles. The Swoosh label offered them four exclusive sneaker designs guided by the primary color palette of the team.

As already stated, these four Nike Kobe 8 Protro Oregon Ducks iterations will not be offered for purchase as they are the PE versions for the team. Sneakerheads and other interested parties can stay in touch with Nike’s official site for the other upcoming colorways that are planned for 2024.

More details about the four PE variants of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro Oregon Ducks

The arrangement between Nike and Vanessa Bryant to continue releasing Nike Kobe items was an indicator of satisfaction for followers of the sneaker assortment that Kobe Bryant released. An assortment of retros as well as new colors on vintage Kobe styles are in the works, and they will be released at the end of 2023, marking the beginning of a new chapter.

Additionally, Nike has made it a priority to provide the best collegiate teams with Player Editions (PEs) that are special to them. One of the first institutions to be given this special attention is the University of Oregon, along with other prestigious universities such as Duke, USC, UCONN, LSU, and the University of Kentucky. These universities have been rewarded for their exceptional academic performance.

Recently, the Oregon Ducks debuted four versions of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro Oregon Ducks PE pack.

There are four separate pairings of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro Oregon Ducks that proudly portray the shades as well as the personality of the Oregon Ducks. One pair in the array features a dramatic arrangement of black, yellow, and green, whereas the other set features a contrasting mix of green and yellow. By reversing the above color combination to yellow and green, its exact opposite creates an obvious distinction between the two colors.

The last pair in the assortment is characterized by a traditional color scheme consisting of white and green, with small traces of yellow that serve to further firmly establish the University of Oregon's heritage within the overall aesthetic.

These four colorways all have the same composition as the Kobe 8 Protro, which includes an upgraded mesh top, a more durable tongue, and a drop-in React sole component. Additionally, the mascot of the Oregon Ducks is featured on the tongue flaps of each of these models.

Given the fact that these Nike Kobe 8 Protro Oregon Duck PEs will not be offered for public sale and are only available to the players of the institution, the unveiling of these shoes is noteworthy for fans of both the Oregon Ducks and Nike Kobe.

These trainers commemorate the illustrious position that the University of Oregon holds in the world of collegiate athletics while also paying tribute to the greatness of Kobe Bryant.

Besides these Nike Kobe 8 Protro Oregon Ducks PE colorways, the Swoosh label has prepared many other Kobe 8 Protro iterations as part of its mainline releases that will be offered for sale in the coming months. Variants like “Mambacita,” “Court Purple,” “Venice Beach,” and “Radiant Emerald” will be launched throughout 2024 via Nike and its affiliated retail merchants.