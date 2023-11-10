Nike LeBron 2 “Maple and University Red” sneakers: Where to get, price release date, and more details explored

About fifteen years ago, on November 6, 2004, when the Nike Zoom LeBron II made its retail debut in the Black/Crimson colorway, it changed the face of athletic footwear. May 2023 marked twenty years since LeBron James first partnered with Nike. This groundbreaking partnership was confirmed on May 22, 2003, when a significant seven-year, $87 million contract was signed.

The Nike LeBron 2 "Maple and University Red" sneakers that will be released in mid-November represent a significant advancement in the footwear industry. A fascinating advancement in athletic aesthetics, this release is causing a great deal of excitement among die-hard basketball fans as well as sophisticated sneakerheads.

More about the Nike LeBron 2 "Maple and University Red" sneakers, which debuted as a PE in 2014

Arriving in mid-November, Nike's incredible sneaker collection will get a thrilling addition in the form of the "Beast" LeBron 2 PE. With this unique edition, you can enter the world of LeBron James and Nike while embracing a wild style that features zebra and faux cheetah prints all over the shoe. LeBron's audacious fashion sense is a reflection of his brazen demeanor both on and off the basketball court.

The Nike Zoom LeBron 2 Beast PE was created specifically for LeBron James to commemorate the tenth anniversary of his second signature silhouette. The 2023 Nike Zoom LeBron 2 Beast PE is in an official color scheme of Maple, University Red, Black, and Light Bone.

The upper features a mix of animal prints, including zebra underlays and cheetah faux hair overlays. Other details include red laces and branding, a black and bone sole unit, and black leather eyestay accents.

Its bright red accents, matching laces, sleek black midsole, and clean white rubber sole complete the look. It's not just about looks; it's about reflecting LeBron James' dynamic personality and stylish style - a bold statement that seamlessly blends fashion and athletics.

History of Lebron James and Nike partnership

Mark November 16 on your calendar if you want to get your hands on a pair of the "Beast" Nike LeBron 2. These amazing shoes will be available for $250 on Nike.com and in some select Nike shops.

The collaboration between LeBron James and Nike goes beyond just making shoes; it's a strong partnership that celebrates creativity and sets new trends in sports fashion. This collaboration isn't just for basketball fans; it's also about making a fashion statement.

It's about the shared essence of two legends coming together in a cool and stylish way, not just about shoes. Get ready for the release and flaunt your sense of style with the Nike LeBron 2 "Maple and University Red." It represents a dynamic bond between a sports legend and an iconic brand, a fusion of athleticism and fashion.

Conclusion

The "Beast" Nike LeBron 2 is more than a footwear release; it is a testament to the enduring collaboration between LeBron James and Nike. It's not just about following trends; it's about setting them.

The Nike LeBron 2 "Beast" PE is a must-have for sneakerheads, since they pay homage to LeBron James' second signature silhouette. The bold design, featuring animal prints and vibrant details, reflects LeBron's fearless approach to both athletics and style.

Don't miss out on owning a piece of basketball history when they become available on November 16. It will be available at Nike, on the SNKRS app, and at a few international online and brick-and-mortar retailers. Retail pricing for the men's sizing item is $250.