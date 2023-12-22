Nike P-6000 “Sundial” sneakers: Everything we know so far 

The Nike Pegasus line has remained a flagship series in the brand's running collection for a remarkable four decades, currently celebrating its 40th iteration. The Nike P-6000 "Sundial" colorway is set to release in spring 2024, per Sneaker Bar Detroit. It mixes features of the iconic Pegasus sneakers with an early 2000s running style.

Authorized Nike Sportswear shops, including physical as well as online stores, will have this drop available to sneakerheads. Selling in a variety of sizes tailored to women, the running shoe will have a retail price of $120.

Nike P-6000 “Sundial” sneakers are adorned with black swoosh accents

Here is another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

This sneaker is painted in a captivating combination of sundial, white, metallic silver, and black hues. The shoe's upper is crafted with a breathable white mesh foundation, enhanced by Sundial overlays and vibrant accents, resulting in a striking appearance.

The shoes have sleek side panels with glossy black swooshes that are gracefully highlighted with a sundial tint that has been meticulously stitched. Furthermore, the toe boxes of these shoes have meticulously embroidered small swooshes in black.

The shoes boast a padded white tongue adorned with a stylish Sundial patch, showcasing the iconic black Nike branding.

The model features a reflective metallic silver heel tab at the rear, adorned with a small black swoosh. The shoe also displays a prominent silver overlay with the P-6000 branding on the medial heel panel. The sock liner of these sneakers is made up of a fabric material that has been painted in a thematic Sundial color.

Side look of the P-6000 “Sundial” sneakers (Image via Nike)

Furthermore, the incorporation of 3M reflective detailing enhances the overall aesthetic, complemented by a pristine white midsole. The silhouette is completed with a sleek black outsole featuring a block traction pattern.

In 2019, team Swoosh brought out a spin-off model of Pegasus known as the P-6000, which was a result of the company's ongoing efforts to advance its performance technologies.

A lifestyle model that incorporates components from numerous previous Peg shapes, the shoes were first produced exclusively for women. However, they have since been reintroduced this year in sizes for both men and women.

Closer look of P-6000 “Sundial” (Image via Nike)

The Pegasus line stands out as a highly recognized choice in the realm of running shoes. In 1983, the renowned Swoosh team unveiled the Pegasus collection to the public. Since then, this collection has become a lasting and famous line of running shoes within the company's offering.

Pegasus is a mythical winged horse from Greek mythology that is noted for its association with speed and performance. The word "Pegasus" is derived from this horse.

Pegasus models have amazing comfort and exceptional durability, which are features that runners of all skill levels will appreciate. Through the years, the Pegasus series has been subjected to a multitude of enhancements, including the most recent developments in the field of running shoe engineering.

The upcoming P-6000 "Sundial" sneaker combines components of traditional footwear from the early 2000s with cutting-edge design, resulting in a combination of classic and contemporary aesthetics. This latest offering is an excellent option for greeting the grace of spring 2024.