Nike x Rit Shibori Tie-Dye Kit: Where to get, release date and more details explored

The “Nike x Rit Shibori Tie-Dye Kit” marks another innovative collaboration in the realm of fashion and creativity. This partnership between Nike and Rit Dye is not their first, but it certainly stands out with its unique approach to DIY fashion.

Following their successful endeavors in ice dyeing, diagonal, sunburst, yin & yang, and reverse tie-dye techniques, this latest release focuses on the art of Shibori, a Japanese dyeing technique. The kit is designed to encourage personal creativity, allowing individuals to transform a simple Nike sail hoodie into a unique piece of art.

Each kit comes fully equipped with all the necessary tools and materials, including a bottle of Rit indigo liquid dye, thread and needle, square blocks, gloves, bands, and a variety of heat-applied Nike patches.

The kit also features a DIY instructional guide, which outlines three distinct Shibori techniques: kumo (spider technique), wood clamping with itajime, and ori nui, a combination of stitching and fabric arrangement.

Mark your calendars, as the Nike x Rit Shibori Tie-Dye Kit will be available for purchase on December 12 on Nike’s website and the SNKRS app.

Nike x Rit Shibori Tie-Dye Kit (Image via Rit Dye)

The core of the Nike x Rit Shibori Tie-Dye Kit lies in the ancient Shibori dyeing technique, which offers a unique blend of tradition and modern fashion.

Shibori, with its roots in Japan, involves various methods of folding, twisting, and binding fabric to create intricate patterns and designs. This kit introduces users to three of these techniques, each with its unique charm and complexity.

Customizing Your Nike Sail Hoodie

The kit's centerpiece is the Nike sail hoodie, available in both men's and women's sizes. This hoodie serves as a blank canvas for your Shibori creations.

With the included Rit indigo liquid dye, you can transform this simple garment into a bespoke piece of art. The process is made simple with the provided gloves, bands, and square blocks, ensuring a clean and enjoyable dyeing experience.

Tools and Accessories

Nike x Rit Shibori Tie-Dye Kit (Image via Rit Dye)

Along with the hoodie and dye, the kit includes an assortment of tools and accessories to aid in the Shibori process. The thread and needle allow for detailed stitch work, essential for the ori nui technique.

The heat-applied Nike patches add a personalized touch to your finished product, turning it into a true Nike collectible.

DIY Instructional Guide

To help you along your creative journey, the kit comes with a comprehensive DIY instructional guide. This guide walks you through each Shibori technique step-by-step, ensuring that even beginners can create stunning designs.

From the spider-like patterns of kumo to the precision of wood clamping with itajime, the guide is an invaluable resource.

The History of Nike and Rit Shibori

Nike: A Legacy of Innovation

Nike’s journey began as a small enterprise selling high-quality running shoes and has now become a global leader in sports apparel and footwear.

Their commitment to innovation and quality has been a constant throughout their history, leading to groundbreaking products and collaborations.

Rit Shibori: A Tradition of Excellence

Rit Shibori, on the other hand, represents the rich heritage of Shibori dyeing. This technique, with its centuries-old history, has been passed down through generations, evolving into a modern art form.

Rit Shibori’s expertise in this area makes them the perfect partner for Nike in this creative endeavor.

The Nike x Rit Shibori Tie-Dye Kit is more than just a fashion statement; it's an invitation to explore, experiment, and express oneself creatively. Whether you're a seasoned artist or a curious beginner, this kit offers an enjoyable and fulfilling experience.

With its December 12 release date, make sure to visit Nike’s website or the SNKRS app to get your hands on this unique DIY kit. Embrace your creativity and transform a simple hoodie into a masterpiece with the Nike x Rit Shibori Tie-Dye Kit.