Nikita Dragun trolled for using hand as face mask

Nikita Dragun has come under fire once again for skirting mask rules during the ongoing pandemic.
This is the third instance in the past few months where the 25-year-old beauty blogger has been caught carelessly strutting about without a mask or wearing an improper one. From ineffective face shields to comical hand masks, Nikita Dragun's done it all, with the internet calling her out every time.
Nikita Dragun uses her hand as a mask, gets called out by the internet
Spotted during filming for her reality TV show, Nikita Dragun can be seen strutting on the sidewalk completely maskless while conversing with the paparazzi present at the site. As per Californian Law, people are mandated to wear masks when outside and within six feet of others, a fact that the American YouTuber seems to be blissfully unaware of.
Another instance where she was caught flouting mask rules was when she wore a hybrid face shield/face mask combo at the "Nikita Unfiltered" wrap party. This "face protector" nullified the effectiveness of both protective gear.
The make-up artist was also earlier spotted "wearing" a similar mask by simply holding it near her face while meeting fans and signing autographs in public.
Looking at Nikita Dragun's latest disregard for mask safety, the internet has been rolling its collective eyes and calling her out on Twitter.
While the internet seems to have taken a hard stance against Nikita Dragun's actions regarding mask safety during the pandemic, it doesn't seem that any of their cries have reached the starlet's ears yet.
