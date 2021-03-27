Nikita Dragun trolled for using hand as face mask

Nikita Dragun has come under fire once again for skirting mask rules during the ongoing pandemic.

This is the third instance in the past few months where the 25-year-old beauty blogger has been caught carelessly strutting about without a mask or wearing an improper one. From ineffective face shields to comical hand masks, Nikita Dragun's done it all, with the internet calling her out every time.

Nikita Dragun uses her hand as a mask, gets called out by the internet

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Nikita Dragun walks around Los Angeles using her hand as her mask. pic.twitter.com/Sfwmfmqlpm — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 26, 2021

Spotted during filming for her reality TV show, Nikita Dragun can be seen strutting on the sidewalk completely maskless while conversing with the paparazzi present at the site. As per Californian Law, people are mandated to wear masks when outside and within six feet of others, a fact that the American YouTuber seems to be blissfully unaware of.

Another instance where she was caught flouting mask rules was when she wore a hybrid face shield/face mask combo at the "Nikita Unfiltered" wrap party. This "face protector" nullified the effectiveness of both protective gear.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Nikita Dragun walks around wearing a fake mask, which she immediately removes as soon as she's approached by paparazzi. All of this while filming the second season of her SnapChat show. pic.twitter.com/jnE2n7JpOf — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 9, 2021

The make-up artist was also earlier spotted "wearing" a similar mask by simply holding it near her face while meeting fans and signing autographs in public.

That’s not even a mask idk why they sell those. There supposed to be for doctors to protect the eyes I guess- — Bella☺️💜 (@nightxxoo) February 9, 2021

Looking at Nikita Dragun's latest disregard for mask safety, the internet has been rolling its collective eyes and calling her out on Twitter.

She probably doesn't even wash her hands getting out of the bathroom — Not giving you my name mook (@DiabolicalWolfe) March 26, 2021

This is so embarrassing... — Ashley (@ashyisscared) March 26, 2021

Trash. Some rich people still manage to somehow look so cheap 🤮 — Will Ward (@Wilum_W) March 26, 2021

Nobody has to see your mouth my fucking goooooodddddddddd wear. Your. Mask. — BabyGhoul♡ (@Butisthisoatmi1) March 26, 2021

Will she ever learned that we’re STILL in a pandemic 🤦🏽‍♀️😤 — ✨María✨|| LEXIE IS BACK (@mariekarev) March 26, 2021

You got it wrong. She is not using her hand as a mask. She is just making sure that she does not have bad breath. pic.twitter.com/qI0tMLGLOt — 🐰Beary Moody🐰 (@Beary_Moody) March 26, 2021

literally disgusting — julianne🍚 (@jlnvlnv) March 26, 2021

She's gonna bedazzle her respirator for sure — 🇨🇦The Bumper Car Kid🇯🇲 (@ProseNylund) March 26, 2021

While the internet seems to have taken a hard stance against Nikita Dragun's actions regarding mask safety during the pandemic, it doesn't seem that any of their cries have reached the starlet's ears yet.

