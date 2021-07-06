"No one asked": Stephen Dorff hilariously trolled for his movies online, after he calls Scarlett Johannson's Black Widow "garbage"

Stephen Dorff is being trolled online after he called out Scarlett Johannson's Black Widow movie for being "garbage" in his own eyes. However, users on Twitter were quick to find bad movie credits for Stephen Dorff himself.

The actor, who is 47 years old, was recently interviewed about his new film called 'Embattled." However, Stephen Dorff took the opportunity to talk about the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Hollywood as a whole.

To put it bluntly, he isn't happy with how either of those worlds are running in the current industry.

When discussing the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he honed in specifically on the Black Widow movie.

It makes sense considering it is the latest MCU movie to bring the universe back, but he wasn't too kind with his opinion.

"I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead."

Stephen Dorff, in his interview with The Independent, also wasn't forgiving of the wider industry. When prompted about Hollywood, he said, "You have actors that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. You have filmmakers that don’t have a clue what they’re doing."

He followed that up with a dig at streaming service content.

However, Twitter users online weren't going to let those comments simply fly by, and they went through his own credits instead.

Stephen Dorff is trolled for his own acting credits on Twitter after Black Widow comments

To say the least, Stephen Dorff has been in some interesting films, many of which are more on the odd site. Based on his interview, odd or lesser known movies with an interesting premise seem to be exactly the kind of jobs that he wants.

That doesn't mean Twitter wasn't going to bring up films such as American Hero. Weirdly enough, Stephen Dorff was in Blade as an antagonist which is also a Marvel movie.

However, it came out prior to the creation of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Online, users have also simply tried to roast his career as a whole and were quick to point out the success that Scarlett Johannson has had in her movies. But who knows who benefits most from the online attention.

