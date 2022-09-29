''No one asked for this'': Fans on Twitter slam Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial movie Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial

The new Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial movie, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is all set to be released on Tubi on Friday, September 30, 2022. The movie documents the infamous trial involving the two stars.

A trailer was dropped by Tubi recently, and fans on Twitter don't seem impressed by it. One user mentioned that ''no one asked'' for the movie.

Netizens the trailer of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is uninteresting

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the trailer for the new Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial film, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial. Many did not like the film's idea, saying they'd ''already watched it.''

Some also said that the trailer looks ''really bad.'' Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

The trailer for Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial has a sensationalistic tone and offers a peek into the dramatized version of the controversial trial. It seems like the film attempts to give voices to both sides of the story.

At one point, Mark Hapka, who plays Johnny Depp in the movie, says, ''This is not life; no one should have to go through this.'' On the other hand, Megan Davis, who portrays Amber Heard, is shown saying, ''I'm so tired of this. I can't keep doing it.''

Viewers can look forward to a balanced portrait of the trial that strives to be objective about the entire case. Mark Hapka and Megan Davis look impressive in their roles, portraying the numerous volatile aspects of their characters with stunning ease. Tubi's description of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial reads:

''Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is a Tubi Original Movie from FOX Entertainment’s indie studio MarVista Entertainment based on the controversial defamation trial that shook the world.''

A quick look at the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial garnered widespread media attention. Depp sued his ex-wife over an op-ed that the Aquaman actress penned for The Washington Post. In the article, she referred to herself as a ''public figure representing domestic abuse.''

More than a year later, Heard countersued Depp, alleging that his lawyer made defamatory comments against her in the media, calling her abuse a ''hoax.'' In April 2022, the case commenced at Virginia's Fairfax County Courthouse and went on for almost seven weeks. The trial dominated the headlines, with many witnesses from both sides making explosive claims. It divided fans and was among the most discussed topics on social media.

The verdict was announced on June 1, 2022, wherein both Depp and Heard were found liable for defaming each other. Depp was awarded $10 million as compensatory damages and an additional $5 million as punitive damages. However, the amount for punitive damages was later reduced to $350,000 per Virginia's laws.

Depp was also ordered to pay $2 million to Heard, but the Drive Angry actress did not receive any punitive damages.

Don't forget to catch Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial on Tubi on Friday, September 30, 2022.

