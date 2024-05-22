"No one gets Red Bull in prison": Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares her "prison-style energy drink" in new TikTok video

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently shared the recipe for a makeshift energy drink that she and her inmates used to make during her time behind bars. The Lifetime star who spent seven years in prison for her involvement in the plot to kill her mom Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, uploaded a TikTok video on Saturday, May 18, detailing the recipe of a "prison-style energy drink" called "racks."

"So, everyone in prison usually makes these drinks because no one gets Red Bull in prison," Gypsy said.

Blanchard called the drink "homemade Red Bull" and said that it was made with four ingredients: a bag of Jolly Ranchers, Kool-Aid Hawaiian Punch Singles, a strawberry Fanta, and Folgers instant coffee. The clip soon went viral online and was reshared by several individuals across social media platforms.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's "homemade Red Bull" only contains four ingredients

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently responded to a TikTok comment asking her to showcase some prison makeup tutorials and other hacks. She went on to share a "prison-style energy drink" tutorial and elaborated that people in prison usually made these drinks as they had no access to Red Bull.

In the clip, she stressed that the drink she was about to make was non-alcoholic and required just four ingredients. Blanchard instructed individuals to use pre-crushed Jolly Ranchers and went on to add a "nice heaping scoop" of Folgers instant coffee into a cup with some water to dissolve the coffee powder. She then poured the mixture into a bowl.

She later emptied a packet of Kool-Aid Hawaiian Punch Single into the bowl before stirring it for a few seconds. Gypsy Rose Blanchard used the Hawaiian Punch flavor as she believed that any other flavor would taste "disgusting." She then poured strawberry Fanta into the mixture and said:

"The whole point is to make it very juicy-flavored, like very fruity."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard also added two pre-crushed Jolly Ranchers into the mix. She urged people to serve this concoction in a glass full of ice as drinking it warm would be "disgusting."

"I know what you're thinking, this looks so gross right, but I just... I didn't like them at first but then like they grew on me," Blanchard explained.

She then poured it into her cup full of ice and took a big sip. Gypsy explained that people who are used to drinking coffee, Red Bull, or Monster energy drinks might like it.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard further explained how potent the drink is as she narrated a "funny story" from when she was in prison. She mentioned that her roommate once entered their room only to see Gypsy on her hands and knees, scrubbing the wall with her toothbrush.

"She (Gypsy's roommate) was like, 'Oh, there Gypsy goes on the Racks again', because that's what we call it (the drink) in prison. We call this drink the Rack. I don't know why it's called that," Blanchard said.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed that she enjoys the drink and still drinks it to this day. She recommended social media users try the drink if they were brave enough, and if they were "super brave," she recommended using a Red Bull instead of a Fanta, which would take things up to a "ten."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently made headlines after separating from her husband Ryan Anderson in March this year. She will soon be seen in the upcoming Lifetime show Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

