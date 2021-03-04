Noah Beck called out for allegedly "queer-baiting" in latest photo shoot

TikTok star Noah Beck recently published a photo of himself in fishnets and a pair of heels on Instagram. It was a photo shoot for VMAN Magazine. Soon after, people on the internet were calling the photo shoot disrespectful and queer-baiting. The mob ordered its removal.
In the latest cancelation drive on Twitter, Beck has been catching flak for allegedly disrespecting the LGBTQIA+ community. The risqué photoshoot has been getting mixed reactions on Twitter, with some users siding with Beck.
Noah Beck divides Twitter over allegedly "queer-baiting" in his latest photoshoot
For those out of the loop, queer-baiting is defined as:
"A marketing technique for fiction and entertainment in which creators hint at, but then do not actually depict, same-sex romance or other LGBTQ representation."
While many are flooding the Instagram post with hateful comments, calling him a homophobe and a queer-baiter, some Twitter users have completely flipped the dissenter's narrative.
Pro-Beck supporters pointed out the hypocrisy of queer-baiting claims by saying that those enforcing dogma about men wearing female clothing and accessories are bigoted.
By slamming Beck for wearing heels, people accusing him of queer-baiting are re-affirming gender bias and upholding conventional perceptions of masculinity.
By debunking queer-baiting claims in his latest photo shoot, the internet seems to be swaying in favor of Beck. But the TikToker has yet to address the fiasco.
