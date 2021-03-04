Noah Beck called out for allegedly "queer-baiting" in latest photo shoot

TikTok star Noah Beck recently published a photo of himself in fishnets and a pair of heels on Instagram. It was a photo shoot for VMAN Magazine. Soon after, people on the internet were calling the photo shoot disrespectful and queer-baiting. The mob ordered its removal.

In the latest cancelation drive on Twitter, Beck has been catching flak for allegedly disrespecting the LGBTQIA+ community. The risqué photoshoot has been getting mixed reactions on Twitter, with some users siding with Beck.

Noah Beck divides Twitter over allegedly "queer-baiting" in his latest photoshoot

For those out of the loop, queer-baiting is defined as:

"A marketing technique for fiction and entertainment in which creators hint at, but then do not actually depict, same-sex romance or other LGBTQ representation."

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Some think Noah Beck was queer baiting in new photoshoot where he wears heels and fishnets. One person said “Noah beck wearing fishnets and mistress heels? Disgusting, this queer baiting has to be put to an end.” pic.twitter.com/gcQwcyk0FE — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 3, 2021

Noah beck doing a photoshoot wearing fishnets, heels and eyeshadow gets captioned "fuck you toxic masculinity" and the internet goes wild for it.



Ummm call it what it is please, a cash grab. This man created a dance trend to make fun of gay men, liked homophobic tweets and (1) — Kai (@Classic_Aries23) March 3, 2021

While many are flooding the Instagram post with hateful comments, calling him a homophobe and a queer-baiter, some Twitter users have completely flipped the dissenter's narrative.

Pro-Beck supporters pointed out the hypocrisy of queer-baiting claims by saying that those enforcing dogma about men wearing female clothing and accessories are bigoted.

By slamming Beck for wearing heels, people accusing him of queer-baiting are re-affirming gender bias and upholding conventional perceptions of masculinity.

Another person said “as if heels are solely for gay men (and women) ????” pic.twitter.com/vkZ1wwbE43 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 3, 2021

I’m not a fan of his but as a gay, non binary drag queen I don’t see how this is wrong at all. There’s a very obvious bias here, Noah beck is bad for wearing heels but no one thinks is wrong that Harry Styles wears a dress? Even though they’re both straight? The hypocrisy. — xantara (@xantarawho) March 3, 2021

anyone can wear heels and fishnets, y’all just want an excuse to cancel ppl 😐 — ˗ˋˏ°• sarah •°ˎˊ˗ (@94VELVETKISSES) March 3, 2021

why is this queer baiting but harry styles in a dress isn't? make it make sense🤔 — Farah (@Farah20987713) March 3, 2021

Literally it’s just a type of stocking and a pair of shoes... isn’t it the opposite of what activists want to gatekeep these kinds of things and associate them as only for gay/queer people? Don’t we want these types of styles to be normalized?? — мσяgαη 🌱 (@MMFriday) March 3, 2021

Nothing is being baited other than their won misconceptions about who can/should wear fishnets and heels.



The hat is also not baiting; leather daddy iconography is not exclusive to the queer community. Kink =/= LGBTQ+ and neither does crossdressing. Overlap =/= ownership. — Present Mic is trans 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@mysicksadlife) March 3, 2021

I dunno who needs to hear this but clothes dont have sexualities or genders. He can wear whatever he wants lol — Lee (#EndConservatorship #FreeBritney) (@MsLeeFoster) March 3, 2021

By debunking queer-baiting claims in his latest photo shoot, the internet seems to be swaying in favor of Beck. But the TikToker has yet to address the fiasco.

