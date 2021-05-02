Noah Beck slammed for backing James Charles to return from grooming controversy 

Popular TikTok personality Noah Beck has come to the defense of James Charles. Beauty guru James Charles was recently the subject of controversy online when multiple minors came forward with allegations of pedophilia and underage grooming against the star.
After being silent for a while, James Charles was forced to acknowledge the claims and released a statement following the withdrawal of his long-time sponsor Morphe.
Charles is currently on a social media hiatus, but he has a backer in Noah Beck. Beck has now campaigned for his return, something that the internet has not approved of.
Noah Beck comes out in support of James Charles, hoping for a quick return
Spotted by the paparazzi, Noah Beck was asked for his opinion regarding the situation and how James Charles has been holding up since his cancellation. Noah Beck had this to say:
"No, we haven't been hanging out as much, but we're still great friends. I'm here for him no matter what he goes through. It's part of being a friend. I hope that if something like that were to happen to me, I hope he'd be there for me as well."
As for James Charles' return, Noah Beck stated that he's just trying to be patient right now and be away from the media's prying eyes.
"You gotta feel for him. As soon as people begin making allegations, that's when the floodgates open and people start to make rumours. You don't know what you can believe, especially on the internet."
Twitter users have not taken kindly to these statements as they still believe James Charles has not been held accountable for his actions.
Here are some responses to Beck's comments on Twitter:
It seems like James Charles, and his supporters are still not welcome on the internet. James Charles is yet to comment on the situation.
