NOAH X Niwaki Gardening collection: Everything we know so far

NOAH, the street staple brand moved towards the gardening section and collaborated with Japanese brand Niwaki. The collaboration brings a set of denim chore jackets, a tote bag, gardening tools, and some pollinator-attracting wildflower seeds.

NOAH, the brainchild of Brendon Babenzien, began the journey in 2006 at New York Fashion Week. Later he relaunched the brand with his friend Chris Gibbs in 2015. The brand is known for the outstanding street fashion which gets the nautical vibes along with the 80's punk rock influence.

On the other hand, Niwaki is a Japanese brand that believes in sustainability and eco-friendly fashion. Niwaki crafted the gardening tools along with several lifestyle products incorporating different countries' ethics. The capsule collection consists of the Niwaki denim chore jacket with Higurashi Secateurs, a tote bag, and a folding saw.

The collection is live on the website from September 4. However, Japanese people can buy them from the Niwaki store on Chiltern Street, Japan. The price range for the capsule starts at $64 while the jacket is priced at $278.

NOAH complies Niwaki's eco-friendly material in its street fashion

NOAH x Niwaki capsule collection consists of a chore jacket, tote bag, and other gardening tools. The 100% cotton Japanese denim material used for the denim chore jacket includes four larger slip-in pockets on the front. The white whipped stitching gives the pockets in the jacket a voluminous appearance.

The left pocket has a pen-holding panel whereas the other pocket is closed with the metal sanks. The back side of the jacket has a Niwaki monogram etched in red color and the brand name text is below it. A huge pocket at the back side just above the hemline completes the look. This jacket is available on the brand's website for $278.

The tote bag comes in 100% canvas material and the white silhouette tote has a navy blue lining on the border. The NOAH monogram is etched on the front part of the bag which looks a bit voluminous with its numerous pockets to carry the tools. The Niwaki branding is also embroidered on the other part and two sturdy handles are there to carry the whole thing. It costs $118.

The gardening tools, Higurashi secateurs, and the folding saw carry the signature of Japanese culture and material. Made with carbon steel and Vinyl material for handles, these tools can be purchased for $64 and $32 respectively.

Among all the collections what catches the customer attraction is the free flower seeds. NOAH announced a partnership with a Japanese sustainable fashion business, in a press release and said:

"Each Niwaki order will come with a free packet of Pollinator-Friendly Wildflower Seeds (*while supplies last, for domestic orders only). Bees are one of the most important pollinator species to our food supply and ecosystems, but in recent years bee health has been on a steady decline. By planting more bee-attractive flowers, not only in wild environments but specifically urban as well, we can help to provide bees with nectar that is critical to their survival, and ours."

The Japanese brand mostly sells woodworking tools, gardening tools, and outdoor gear where they exhibit bespoke craftsmanship blending the Japanese root in them. The campaign shoot for the capsule collection took place at Hog Farm, Brooklyn, and other gardens around it. All the collections have been available on both brand's websites since September 4.