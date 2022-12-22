NOFX Final Tour 2023: Dates, tickets, venues, and all you need to know

American punk rock band NOFX has announced its final shows scheduled for Austria and Spain, which will take place next year. The band, who revealed that they would disband earlier in September this year, revealed the first set of its farewell tour dates. The farewell tour is expected to continue till 2024.

In an interview with Spin, NOFX's lead singer and bassist "Fat Mike" Michael Burkett said that 2023 would not be the last year of the band's tour.

He said:

"2023 is not our last year. That's when our last tour starts, but we're going into 2024. It will be our absolute final tour."

Detailing the tour, he told the publication:

"We're going to play every album we've ever recorded. Every city is going to be very special. We'll have been a band for 40 years with all original members, and we're going to play 40 cities. Every show, we're going to play 40 different songs. It's just a whole bunch of cool things with these last shows."

As per a poster shared by the band on Instagram, on May 19, they will play their albums including So Long And Thanks For All The Shoes and White Trash, Two Heebs And A Bean, and more. On May 20th, the band will play Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing and Punk in Drublic in full.

NOFX Final Tour 2023: Spain and Austria tour

May 19, 2023 - Poble Espanyol, Barcelona, Spain

May 20, 2023 - Poble Espanyol, Barcelona, Spain

June 2, 2023 - Piclinger Sea, Linz, Austria

Ticket details for these venues have not yet been shared by the band. However, they are currently available via fatwreck.com and songkick.com

NOFX recently released Double Album

The band recently released Double Album, which was a follow-up to 2021’s Single Album. They previewed the album with the singles Darby Crashing Your Party and Punk Rock Cliche earlier this month.

Speaking to Alt Press about the album, Fat Mike said in an interview:

"You’re supposed to have more freedom doing a double album. When you have to make a 30-minute great album, you really put more into it, and now you have time to work on songs that are more runts of the litter."

He further added:

"I’m just having fun writing songs about whatever I feel like, whereas Single Album was really serious and self-reflective. Releasing the two albums a year apart was f***ng the right move."

Fat Mike hinted at the band splitting earlier this year. Responding to a fan on social media, he said:

"Next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It's been an amazing run."

Responding to another netizen, Mike mentioned:

“Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It’s where we started, it’s where we’ll end.”

Stating the reason for the band’s breakup, the musician said:

"I just don't enjoy it like I used to. But we are all excited about playing our final shows."

NOFX recently performed at the Punk in Drublic festival and at the Good Things festival in Brisbane, Australia.

