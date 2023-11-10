NOMOS Tangente Rose Gold Neomatik watch: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The NOMOS Tangente Rose Gold Neomatik watch heralds a new chapter in the illustrious lineage of the brand's most iconic model, the Tangente. To celebrate "175 Years of Watchmaking Glashütte," NOMOS has embraced the elegance of rose gold in crafting this limited-edition piece. The model reflects the brand’s philosophy – marrying tradition with contemporary design.

Encased in the warmth of 18-carat rose gold, this watch is a visual symphony, presenting a classic 35mm case that shelters the company's signature simplistic yet impactful design.

The dial, a theater of minimalistic art, is highlighted by the use of rose gold elements and the watch’s deep brown indices and Arabic numerals, creating an aesthetic of understated luxury.

The NOMOS Tangente Rose Gold Neomatik is not just a timekeeper but a piece of art for the wrist. Available now, it comes with a price tag of $11,100. This commemorative piece, limited to just 175 units to mirror the anniversary, is accessible through NOMOS’ website and a handpicked selection of retailers.

The release date aligns with a significant milestone, marking an invitation to collectors and enthusiasts to be part of watchmaking history.

More about the NOMOS Tangente Rose Gold Neomatik watch

NOMOS Tangente Rose Gold Neomatik watch (Image via NOMOS official website)

The allure of the NOMOS Tangente Rose Gold Neomatik watch lies in its historical richness and modern execution. Its design pays homage to NOMOS' long-standing tradition, now reimagined through the lustrous tone of rose gold, which brings a fresh take to the classic Tangente design.

Sophisticated aesthetics

The watch's crisp white dial is complemented by a rose gold chapter ring, creating a striking contrast. The hands, shaped like slender sticks, maintain the minimalist charm.

NOMOS Tangente Neomatik watch (Image via official brand website)

Luxurious strap

Adorning the wrist is a Horween Shell Cordovan leather strap, selected for its fine quality and deep color that echoes the dial's numerals.

Precise movement

Precision lies at the heart of the NOMOS Tangente Rose Gold Neomatik, with the DUW 3001 caliber demonstrating the brand's commitment to high horological standards.

Under the hood: Caliber DUW 3001

Inside, the NOMOS Tangente Rose Gold Neomatik watch has the innovative DUW 3001 caliber. This automatic movement, not just an engine but the soul of the watch, is built in-house and lives up to chronometer norms.

Its mechanics, a blend of precision and artistry, are on full display through the open case back, enticing watch aficionados with its up to 42-hour power reserve.

NOMOS Tangente Rose Gold watch (Image via official brand website)

Exclusive and limited

Emphasizing its exclusivity, the NOMOS Tangente Rose Gold Neomatik watch is not just another model in the lineup. Limited to a mere 175 pieces, it beckons collectors to secure a slice of watchmaking excellence that nods to the past while taking a definitive step into the future.

The NOMOS Tangente Rose Gold Neomatik watch stands as a landmark release, combining the heritage of Glashütte watchmaking with the pinnacle of modern design and technology.

NOMOS Tangente Rose Gold watch (Image via official brand website)

With only 175 pieces available at $11,100 each, this watch is not merely a time-telling device but a collector's dream. It is an invitation to own a part of history. Those with an appreciation for fine watchmaking should act promptly to secure their piece of this limited series.