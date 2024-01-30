Nonnative x Mizuno Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

A resurgence of the Nonnative x Mizuno Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX trainers is underway. Menswear brand Nonnative, situated in Tokyo, has partnered with sportswear and equipment giant Mizuno, offering a fascinating twist to the shoe industry.

This collaboration between Nonnative and Mizuno is not their first as they have previously updated the Paraboot Theirs shoes. Now, they are back with the Wave Mujin model.

The Spring/Summer 2024 collection by Nonnative includes this release. Earth tone lovers will find the trainers' unique 'Vintage Khaki' colorway intriguing.

The Nonnative x Mizuno Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers are set for release on April 15 and will be available for $200 on the official Nonnative website.

Nonnative x Mizuno Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX Sneakers have unique design and aesthetics

Nonnative x Mizuno Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nonnative)

The Nonnative x Mizuno Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers stand out with their unique design. Mizuno’s signature RunBird logo is absent on the sides, giving the sneakers a clean and uncluttered look. The design focuses on simplicity and sophistication.

Material and Construction

The upper part of the sneaker features mesh pockets. These are not just for show, they give the silhouette more contour and a unique appearance. The design also incorporates GORE-TEX lining which guarantees that the trainers are robust and appropriate for a range of weather situations.

Comfort and Practicality

Nonnative x Mizuno Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nonnative)

A pull tab on the heel adds to the practicality. It makes the sneakers easy to wear. The pre-distressed suede panels on the mudguard and heel add to the comfort and also enhance the overall aesthetic. The co-branded heel counter is a subtle detail that fans of both brands will appreciate.

Functionality and Style

The elastic collars in the sneakers provide a snug fit. This is essential for comfort and functionality. The soles are designed for trail performance and are stacked, ensuring durability and providing the necessary grip for outdoor activities.

History of Nonnative and Mizuno

Nonnative x Mizuno Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nonnative)

Nonnative started as a Tokyo-based menswear label and is known for its modern take on classic clothing. Mizuno, on the other hand, has a long history in sports equipment and sportswear. It has been providing high-quality products for various sports.

This collaboration brings together Nonnative's modern style and Mizuno's expertise in sportswear.

Nonnative and Mizuno Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nonnative)

For those who love fashion and trainers, the Nonnative x Mizuno Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX shoes are a must-have. They are perfect for both outdoor activities and informal use thanks to their practical features and unusual appearance. Their "Vintage Khaki" coloring enhances their appeal and increases their adaptability to many types.

These trainers are expected to be a standout piece from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection as their release date draws closer. These trainers are distinctive and of high quality, as seen by their $200 price tag.

The official Nonnative webstore has them accessible. Don't pass up the opportunity to get your hands on these fashionable and useful trainers.