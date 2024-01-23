Norman Jewison's net worth explored as Academy Award-winning director passes away at 97

Celebrated Canadian film and TV director Norman Jewison recently passed away aged 97. His team confirmed he was at home when he breathed his last. The Academy Award and Bafta-winning filmmaker is famous for adapting the Broadway musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, into a Hollywood film back in 1973, and his Oscar-winning In the Heat of the Night.

Jewison is known for employing socio-political commentaries in his films, courting controversies throughout his career. In 1999, he was awarded the Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement, recognizing him as one of the greatest filmmakers of the 20th century.

As a successful director who has worked on several critically acclaimed titles, Norman Jewison was worth somewhere around $1.5 million according to wikilogy.com. Apart from making and producing numerous TV shows and films over the years, he also founded the charitable organization Canadian Film Centre, known for giving world-class training to budding professionals in the field.

He was also the Chancellor of the Victoria University of Toronto from 2004 to 2010, where Jewison also has a media studies program named after him.

Looking back at Norman Jewison's career as the famous filmmaker dies at 97

Expand Tweet

Born on July 21, 1926, in Toronto, Ontario, the Canadian filmmaker showed a knack for theatre during his early days. Before getting a BA from Victoria College in his home city, Jewison served in the Royal Canadian Navy during World War II, for which he was awarded the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada honors later in life.

After completing his education from the University of Toronto, he traveled to London to work for the BBC.

On his return to Canada, Norman Jewison became an assistant director at CBC Television before taking a job at New York's NBC, going on to work on several television programs, such as The Andy Williams Show and Your Hit Parade. In 1962, he got a big break after being asked to direct his first film, 40 Pounds of Trouble.

Expand Tweet

In the next few years, Norman Jewison became a well-known figure in the Hollywood industry, with his movies getting several nominations at the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes. Some of his critically acclaimed films include Fiddler on the Roof, Moonstruck, and Agnes of God.

In 1988 he founded the Canadian Film Centre and was married to the model Margaret Ann Dixon from 1953 to 2004 till her death.

They had three children, Michael, Jennifer, and Kevin. The filmmaker is survived by them and his current wife Lynne St. David.