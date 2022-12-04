Who did Cliff Emmich play in Little House on the Prairie? Character actor dies aged 85

Well-known character actor Cliff Emmich recently passed away on November 28 from lung cancer at the age of 85. He was famous for his performances in various TV shows and movies.

While confirming the news of his death, Emmich's representative mentioned that he was at his residence in Valley Village at the time of his death.

His health history is not available and so it cannot be specifically stated when he was diagnosed with the disease. Details of his funeral have not been revealed yet.

Cliff Emmich played the role of John Bevins in Little House on the Prairie

Cliff Emmich built a huge fanbase for himself in recent years by portraying different characters on screen and on stage. However, he mainly gained recognition for his appearance as John Bevins in the NBC historical drama series, Little House on the Prairie.

The character appeared in the fourth episode of the show’s fifth season which also marked his only appearance on the show. He was not among the main leads of the series, but his cameo had a major impact on the story.

Bevins resides with his daughter Amelia Bevins and wife Bess at Woodville in Winoka, Minnesota. The family is known for their friendship and close bonding with the Ingalls.

Bevins was portrayed as an overweight character, and speaking about the same in 1978, Emmich stated that there was nothing funny about it.

Little House on the Prairie aired for nine seasons with 204 episodes from September 11, 1974, to March 21, 1983. A film adaptation was planned 29 years later but that did not happen for a long time and a drama series adaptation in the form of a reboot is currently under development.

Cliff Emmich became popular for his performance on Payday

Cliff Emmich was well-known for his performances on stage, films and television (Image via NBCUniversal/Getty Images)

Born on December 13, 1936, Cliff Emmich’s father, Clifford, was a car dealer and had the opportunity to meet famous personalities from the entertainment industry.

Cliff finished his education at John Muir High School and was hired as a photo technician in the Air Force.

Cliff Emmich started his career on stage and trained himself to become an expert actor in the Pasadena Playhouse. He had the chance to tour several cities with American Repertory Players and perform at different theatres.

He grabbed his first role in the 1969 comedy film, Gaily, Gaily. Directed by Norman Jewison, the film received positive feedback from critics and the audience.

This was followed by the 1973 drama film Payday, which was directed by Daryl Duke. Cliff played the role of Chicago in the film, which featured Rip Torn, Ahna Capri, Michael C. Gwynne, and Jeff Morris in the lead roles.

Emmich continued his successful career as an actor and became famous for his appearances in TV shows like Ironside, Happy Days, The Odd Couple, Mary Hartman, Baywatch, Who’s the Boss?, Police Woman, and more.

He was praised for his performances in films like Invasion of the Bee Girls, Aloha Bobby and Rose, Mouse Hunt, Halloween II, Barracuda, and more.

Emmich’s survivors include his nephews – Chuck, Mark, James, and niece Shirley.

