Who did Eileen Ryan play on Little House on the Prairie? All about Sean Penn's mother as she dies aged 94

Popular actress Eileen Ryan died on Sunday, October 9, at the age of 94. She was known as the mother of actors Sean Penn, Chris Penn, and singer Michael Penn.

Eileen’s representative Mara Buxbaum revealed the news in a press release on October 10, although the cause of death was not revealed. The news comes a few days before her 95th birthday on October 16.

An official statement is currently awaited from Sean, Chris, and Michael.

Eileen Ryan’s character in Little House on the Prairie

Eileen Ryan portrayed the role of Mrs. Kennedy in the first season of the historical drama series Little House on the Prairie.

Mrs. Kennedy was the mother of Christy and Sandy Kennedy and was residing at Walnut Grove. Her husband was Mr. Kennedy, played by Wayne Heffley. Eileen was later replaced in Season 2 by Janice Carroll.

In the show, Sean Penn made his debut as an uncredited extra in the 11th episode of Season 1. Sean was 13 years old at the time.

Developed by Blanche Hanalis, Little House on the Prairie premiered on September 11, 1974, and ran for nine seasons with 204 episodes until May 10, 1982.

Everything known about Eileen Ryan

Eileen Ryan appeared in many movies and TV shows (Image via Ron Gallela, Ltd/Getty Images)

Born on October 16, 1927, Eileen’s mother, Rose Isabel, was a nurse and her father, Amerigo Giuseppe Annucci, was a dentist. Rose was Irish American, while Amerigo was Italian American.

In 1957, Eileen tied the knot with actor and active union member Leo Penn, who was famous for being blacklisted from 1940 to 1950. Apart from being a flawless actress on film and television, Eileen was also known for her Broadway performances in Sing Till Tomorrow from 1953 to 1954 and Comes a Day in 1958.

She has been active in the entertainment industry since 1955 and has appeared in several films and TV shows. Ryan also appeared alongside her sons Chris and Sean in the 1986 crime drama film, At Close Range, playing the role of their grandmother. Directed by James Foley, the film failed at the box office despite receiving positive reviews.

Ryan was well-known for her performances in films like Winter People, Benny & Joon, Parenthood, Anywhere but Here, Magnolia, Eight Legged Freaks, All the King’s Men, Mother and Child, Collaborator, Rules Don’t Apply, and more.

She also appeared on TV shows like Deadline, The Twilight Zone, The Asphalt Jungle, Outlaws, Tales of Wells Fargo, NYPD Blue, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Ryan’s husband, Leo Penn, passed away on September 5, 1998. Her family now includes her sons, Sean and Michael. Her second son, Chris, passed away on January 24, 2006. Sean is a popular actor in Hollywood, while Michael has gained recognition for his hit singles and albums.

