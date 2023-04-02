Northern Lights Music Festival Escanaba 2023: Lineup, tickets, price, venue, and more

The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is set to host its first-ever “Northern Lights Music Fest” this July, bringing together music enthusiasts from around the region for a weekend of unforgettable entertainment.

The festival is scheduled to take place on July 21 and 22 at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba, a picturesque town of 12,000 residents that is located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The fairgrounds, which can accommodate up to 15,000 attendees, will provide the perfect backdrop for a festival that promises to be the highlight of the summer.

Tickets for the Northern Lights Music Fest are now available to buy on the fest's official website.

The ticket prices start from $45.50. Camping is also available during the Northern Lights Music Festival, and the price for that starts from $35.

With the festival promising to be one of the highlights of the summer in the Upper Peninsula, tickets are sure to sell out fast. As such, the organizers urged anyone interested in attending to book early to avoid disappointment.

The Northern Lights Music Festival features Grammy-winning singer Keith Urban and rising artist Austin Snell

The Northern Lights Music Festival is set to light up the Upper Peninsula of Michigan this year with an exciting lineup of talented musicians. Here's the full lineup of the artists performing at the Northern Lights Music Festival:

July 21, 2023, Friday :

Pop Evil

Sebastian Bach (former lead singer of Skid Row)

Steelheart (with Escanaba native Kevin Chown on bass guitar)

July 22, 2023, Saturday:

Keith Urban

Austin Snell

The main headliners that everyone is looking forward to seeing are Keith Urban and rising artist Austin Shell, both well-respected names in the industry.

Keith Urban, a four-time Grammy Award Winner and highly accomplished singer-songwriter, has released numerous hit singles and albums, including Somebody Like You, Blue Ain't Your Color, and The Fighter.

Urban's music is known for its soulful guitaring and heartfelt lyrics, and he has won many awards throughout his career, including four Grammy Awards, 15 Country Music Association Awards, and 13 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Austin Snell is an American singer-songwriter who is a rising star in the country music scene, known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. He began playing the guitar and writing songs at a young age and has since honed his craft and developed a unique style that blends elements of country, rock, and pop.

Snell has released several albums and singles, including Hold On To Love and Dance With Me, and has performed at numerous venues throughout Michigan. He has been recognized for his talent and potential by many in the country music scene, and his fan base continues to grow as he performs at more venues throughout the state and beyond.

With such a fantastic lineup of artists and a range of activities on offer, The Northern Lights Music Festival is not to be missed by music lovers.

The Northern Lights Music Festival will feature the best from the music industry

The Upper Peninsula is about to light up with the first-ever Northern Lights Music Festival set to take place on July 21 and 22, 2023.

The festival has been a long time coming for the small community of Escanaba, with the event promising to bring a much-needed boost to the local economy. The announcement has generated a lot of excitement among locals, who are looking forward to welcoming visitors from all over the state to their towns.

The Northern Lights Music Festival is expected to feature a diverse lineup of artists from various genres, ensuring that there is something in it for everyone. From up-and-coming local acts to established national artists, the festival promises to showcase the best in music from around the country.

The event will also feature a variety of food and beverage vendors, offering festival-goers the chance to sample some of the best food and drinks that the Upper Peninsula has to offer, along with camping facilities set up at the venue.

Organizers are confident that the Northern Lights Music Festival will be a huge success, and are working hard to ensure that everything runs smoothly. With such a large number of people expected to attend, safety will be a top priority, with measures in place to ensure that everyone can enjoy the festival in a secure and controlled environment.

