Not Dead Yet Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Not Dead Yet, the comedy-drama series of Nell Serrano, a 37-year-old woman who has just left her long-term boyfriend of five years at the altar, is set to drop its second episode of Season 2.

The series puts out simplistic cliches in the form of fun, engaging stories with new characters introduced every episode. Nell’s new chapter in Season 2 has a new twist as it shifts from romantic comedy to psychological paranoia.

Season 2's Episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. We discuss what to expect from the episode and offer an overview of all the release information currently available.

[This article contains spoilers for Not Dead Yet Season 2 Episode 2.]

When is Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 2 releasing? Details of date and time

Episode 2 of the series, titled Not A Valentine Yet, is scheduled to air on ABC internationally at the following time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Wednesday February 14, 2024 5:30 p.m. PT Central Standard Time (CST) Wednesday February 14, 2024 7:30 p.m. CT Eastern Standard Time (EST) Wednesday February 14, 2024 8:30 p.m. ET Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Thursday February 15, 2024 1:30 a.m. GMT Central European Time (CET) Thursday February 15, 2024 2:30 a.m. CET Indian Standard Time (IST) Thursday February 15, 2024 7:00 a.m. IST Philippine Time (PHT) Thursday February 15, 2024 9:30 a.m. PHT Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) Thursday February 15, 2024 11:00 a.m. ACST

The show's episodes can also be streamed on Hulu the next day.

Not Dead Yet season 1 has a TV-14 rating. Critics lauded Rodgriguez's pleasant performance but also said it lacked the spark needed to maintain viewers' interest.

Where to watch Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 2?

The episode will be broadcast on ABC. For people who no longer use traditional cable or satellite television, ABC is accessible on live TV streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV. However, the show's episodes can also be streamed on Hulu the next day.

Membership is required for each of the streaming platforms mentioned above.

What to expect from Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 2? explored

The upcoming episode dives into the themes of love, loss, and self-acceptance. Cricket's sincere Valentine's Day remarks touched Nell, who, in turn, is about to delve into the complexities of her past and present relationships. She explores the possibility of embracing love despite her anxieties.

The official description for Episode 2, Not a Valentine Yet, is as follows:

After receiving some truth from Cricket on Valentine's Day, Nell realizes she may be using ghosts as an excuse to not open herself up to love.

An Overview of Episode 1

Cricket came to terms with a previously avoided truth when she realized that her relationship with spirits may have shielded her from vulnerability and prevented her from accepting love.

Meanwhile, Nell experienced the repercussions of her prior choices and the possibility of an alternative path ahead. As she observed couples engage in passionate embraces and hearts adorning the streets, Nell resolved to confront her fears and embrace the potential for the embrace of love.

Not Dead Yet Season 2: Nell's Journey explored

Nell continues to struggle to balance her peculiar new ability with her professional obligations, but the first trailer for Not Dead Yet season 2 promises even more spooky entertainment.

As ghostly beings persistently haunt Nell at the most inappropriate times, the teaser portrays her in a state of despair that severely hinders her ability to function normally, despite the presence of typical sitcom pranks. It was also the occasion when Duncan Rhodes, Nell's supervisor, arrived and expressed his high regard for her efforts.

Not Dead Yet season 1 depicts that television dramas are still relevant; as the series develops, it becomes increasingly entertaining, and viewers develop a deep affection for each of these remarkable characters. Sam and Dennis are Nell's closest colleagues and best friends. They make every effort to restore Nell's sense of vitality.

Simultaneously, she learned from the new people in her life, such as Edward and Cricket, to be more receptive to new ideas, to watch out for herself, and to let go of the old in favor of the new.

Season 2 is also welcoming the guest stars Chelsea Handler and Marla Gibbs in Episode 7.

Not Dead Yet season 2, episode 2, is scheduled to be released at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

