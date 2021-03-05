'Not gonna lie, we got scammed': MrBeast after trying a $600 bottle of water

When one thinks MrBeast one can only think huge, and his water tastes are no exception. The insanely rich YouTuber recently bought himself a $600 bottle of water just to see what it tastes like. To put that in perspective, a person could get a PS5 and a brand new controller for the price that MrBeast paid for a bottle of water. Watch MrBeast and his friends find out what's so special about it right here.

MrBeast tries out 600$ water, regrets it instantly

Known for his over-the-top brand of content on YouTube, MrBeast features some of the most insanely expensive videos on the platform. From donating $50,000 to Twitch streamers for a single video to watching It's Every Day Bro for 10 hours, MrBeast always pushes for the extreme and this time he had his eyes set on an extremely expensive bottle of water.

Fitted with a crown for a cap the $600 bottle of water seemed fit for a king from the outside, until MrBeast tried it. Pouring out 100 dollars worth of water each for his friends, MrBeast tries the overpriced hydration only to realize what a huge disappointment it was.

"Not going to lie, we got scammed" - MrBeast

The 22-year old YouTuber and philanthropist has donated millions to charity across his lifetime and describes his accomplishments on YouTube as the guy who:

Raised $20,000,000 To Plant 20,000,000 Trees

Given millions to charity

Donated over 100 cars

Gave away a private island

Given away over 100 ps4s

Gave away 1 million dollars in one video

Counted to 100k

Read the Dictionary

Watched Dance Till You're Dead For 10 Hours

Read Bee Movie Script

Read Longest English Word

Watched Paint Dry

Ubering Across America

Watched It's Every Day Bro For 10 Hours

Ran a marathon in the world's largest shoes

Adopted every dog in a shelter

