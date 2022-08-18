NYC tenant faces lawsuit as surveillance photos shows Yan Li throwing eggs at neighbor’s door in bizarre attack

Yan Li, a resident of a luxurious Manhattan high-rise apartment building in NYC, has been charged with repeatedly hurling eggs at the doors of her neighbors. According to a recent complaint, her odd behavior led two tenants, including one terrified tenant, to move into different apartments.

According to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed on Friday, August 12, 2022, Yan Li began the unusual conduct by egging on one of the doors on January 28, 2022, and continued the bizarre attack four more times through July 4, 2022.

Reportedly, the victim's door was formerly attacked on May 30. The statement said:

"she found a number of raw eggs splattered all over her front door and seeping into her apartment."

The NYC victim allegedly believed that she was being attacked because she is a Jewish

Source: Pexels

The owners claimed that they caught Yan Li putting eggs using security cameras. The filing stated that the victim "expressed fear that she was being targeted” because “she is Jewish or a single woman with a dog."

NYC's Upper East Side building boasts a pool that is staffed by lifeguards, a gym, and other top-tier amenities, based on its website. A rental apartment on Li's level in the building currently costs between $3,750 for a studio and $12,200 for a three-bedroom apartment, according to StreetEasy.

According to the lawsuit, after the second vandalism incident, the building installed cameras in the hallway, and Li was apprehended numerous times after that. Yan Li was seen opening the door to her apartment, entering the hallway, and hurling a number of eggs at the petitioner's door on June 16, according to the petition.

The court document stated that:

"Li opening the door to her apartment, stepping into the public hallway and rapidly throwing multiple eggs toward."

Following the incident, officials were called to Li's residence. According to the lawsuit, when they approached her about her strange behaviour, she allegedly slammed the door.

According to the lawsuit, the woman who was "horrified by these episodes" and the other victim of the dirty attacks wanted to be transferred to different units after this. The lawsuit states:

But now the owner...8 East 102nd Street, LLC...cannot reasonably sublet these apartments while[Li’s]conduct continues."

Reportedly, the neighbors were relocated by the building owners in July. The owners are seeking the court to issue an order compelling Li to cease the NYC egging assault. In addition, they are claiming $260,000 in penalties.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal