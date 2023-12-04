Obliterated Season 1 Cast List: Full list of all actors

Obliterated season 1 premiered on Netflix on November 30, 2023, and garnered the attention of viewers with its quirky screenplay. The eight-episode action dramedy is created by Jon Hurwitz Hayden Schlossberg Josh Heald, the makers of Cobra Kai. It explores the events that unfold when members of an elite force get drunk after neutralizing a terrorist threat in Las Vegas only to learn that the bomb it diffused is a decoy and there's a job still to be done.

The official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix, reads:

“A special forces team thwarts a deadly plot in Sin City and parties accordingly. But when the real threat emerges, they must sober up to save Las Vegas.”

Obliterated season 1 was originally planned as a 10-episode TBS original. However, the number of episodes was eventually reduced and it moved to Netflix. The show is produced by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Dina Hillier under Counterbalance Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Meet the cast of Obliterated season 1

1) Nick Zano as Chad Mcknight

The 45-year-old actor plays Chad Mcknight, a Navy SEAL team leader and Senior Chief Petty Officer who often clashes with a colleague on important matters. Zano rose to fame with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which featured him as Nate Heywood/Steel. He was also part of What I Like About You, 7th Heaven, Mom, and Happy Endings.

2) Shelly Hennig as Ava Winters

The actress plays the role of Ava Winter, one of the people in charge of the elite squad. She is an uncompromising leader who is not always always on good terms with Chad. She also has a tragic past. Shelly is best known for her work on shows such as Teen Wolf, Justified, Dollface, and Days of Our Lives.

3) Terrence Terrell as Trunk

Obliterated season 1 features Terrence Terrell in the role of Trunk, another Navy SEAL. He considers Mcknight to be his idol and goes out of his way to protect this friendship. The actor previously appeared on shows such as B Positive, Batwoman, Criminal Minds and Shameless.

4) Alyson Gorske as Lana

Alyson Gorske plays Lana, a civilian who gets drawn into the case the elite team is working on, on Obliterated season 1 She is the only character on the show who is not associated with the US Armed Forces.

Gorske was previously seen in films such as Meteor Moon, Jungle Run, and Devil’s Triangle. She also headlined the horror drama Puppetman, which hit screens earlier this year.

5) C Thomas Howell as Haggerty

The Soul Man actor plays Haggerty, an explosives technician who helps the elite team identify a bomb threat. He has an affinity for bombs, which makes him quite a daredevil.

C Thomas Howell was recently seen in the comedy-drama Old Dads, which premiered on Netflix on October 20, 2023. He is also part of Reagan, an upcoming biographical drama based on Ronald Reagan’s life.

6) Eugene Kim as Paul Yung

Eugene Kim essays the role of Paul Yung, a trained pilot who is a representative of the Air Force and feels at home while operating in the air. Unlike the others, he is a family man and doesn't enjoy partying with his colleagues

The actor has previously appeared on The Lincoln Lawyer, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, and General Hospital.

7) Paola Lazaro as Angela Gomez

Paola Lazora plays the role of Angela Gomez, the only Marine on the team. She is a skilled sniper with the ability to track down suspicious activities and threats. Lazaro previously appeared on The Walking Dead. She was also seen in Lethal Weapon and Black Bear.

8) Kimi Rutledge as Maya Lerner

Kimi Rutledge plays the role of Maya Lerner, a tech expert with a huge crush on a team member. This is the actress' first major series. However, she previously appeared in an episode of Shrill.

The show also features names such as:

Carl Lumbly as Langdon, Director of the CIA

David Costabile as Maddox, a black-market operator

Costa Ronin as Ivan Koslov, an arms dealer

Lindsey Kraft as Yani, a lounge singer

Tobias Jelinek as Ehren

Minnie Mills as Jen, Paul's daughter

Is Obliterated season 1 a good series?

Obliterated season 1 holds an approval rating of 47 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 15 reviews. However, the critics consensus isn’t available.

Fans can expect it to be updated once more reviews are in.It has a Metacritic score of 44 percent based on eight reviews, which indicates average feedback. Obliterated season 1 has an IMDb rating of 6.1 based on 1,719 votes.

Is Obliterated season 2 happening?

Netflix is yet to officially renew Obliterated for a second season. However, the creators already have a few locations in mind for the next installment.

“It's the White Lotus of action comedies. So we're looking at Ibiza, Miami, Rio, Cabo. They should be courting us," Hayden Schlossberg told Inverse.

All eight episodes of Obliterated season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.