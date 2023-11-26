Netflix's Obliterated season 1 episodes 1 & 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Obliterated Season 1 episodes 1 & 2 are set to premiere in four days on November 30, 2023. The action dramedy is created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the creators of the comedy-drama Cobra Kai, and revolves around the events that transpire when an elite force neutralizes a terrorist threat only to realize that the bomb it defused is a decoy. The series went on floors in July 2022 and it was primarily shot in Las Vegas and Albuquerque.

The series was originally planned as a 10-episode series for TBS. However, it was soon reduced to eight episodes and shifted to Netflix. The show is produced by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Dina Hillier under Counterbalance Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Obliterated season 1 episode 1 & 2 release date and time for all regions

Obliterated Season 1 episodes 1 & 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, November 30, at 12 am. Below are the release date and timings for all regions along with the corresponding time zones.

Pacific Time: Thursday, November 30, 12 am

Central Time: Thursday, November 30, 2 am

Eastern Time: Thursday, November 30, 3 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, November 30, 8 am

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, November 30, 1:30 pm

Central European Time: Thursday, November 30, 9:30 am

Australian Eastern Time: Thursday, November 30, 6:00 pm

Eastern European Time: Thursday, November 30, 10 pm

Alaska Time: Wednesday, November 29, 11 pm

Mountain Time: Thursday, November 30, 1 am

How many episodes will there be in Obliterated season 1?

Season 1 features eight episodes. The duration and titles are yet to be revealed. Each season of Cobra Kai featured 10 episodes with an average duration of 22-48 minutes. Obliterated Season 1 is likely to have slightly longer episodes as it consists of only eight.

Meet the cast

Season 1 is headlined by Nick Zano as Chad McKnight, a Navy SEAL team leader, and Shelley Hennig as Ava Winters, a CIA agent. Zano is best known for playing Nate Heywood / Steel on the CW series Legends of Tomorrow. Henning, on the other hand, rose to fame with her portrayal of Stephanie Johnson on Days of Our Lives.

A still from Obliterated season 1. (Image via Netflix)

Season 1 also features C Thomas Howell as Haggerty, an Army explosives technician, and Paola Lázaro as Angela Gomez, a marine sniper.

The recurring cast includes Carl Lumbly, David Costabile, Costa Ronin, and Lindsey Kraft. As well as Virginia Madsen, Lori Petty, Clive Standen, and Ivan G'Vera in guest roles.

What to Expect from Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2

The official trailer of Obliterated season 1, which was released last month, suggests that the series will be an engaging affair with shades of the comedy-drama The Hangover and the action-thriller series 24. The synopsis suggests the same.

“Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake,” it reads.

Going by the trailer, the first episode will feature an intense sequence in which the protagonists neutralize what they believe to be an actual bomb.

A still from Obliterated season 1. (Image via Netflix)

The focus will then shift to the chaos that breaks loose when the cast are forced to undertake another mission after a night of drinking and partying. Given this unusual setting, the show is expected to feature a mix of humor and action.

Season 1 episodes 1 & 2 will be released on Netflix on November 30.